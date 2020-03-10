THESE tips can help you to prevent your kajal from smudging

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/hackstopreventyourkajalfromsmudgingmain2020.jpg?itok=4CmLPVpT

Sometimes even the best smudge-proof and long-lasting kajal doesn't last long for us and we end up with panda eyes but this doesn't mean that you can never wear kajal, you might just need some quick hacks to get it going for you.

A little bit of kajal can work magic for our makeup and we absolutely love it. Our makeup is incomplete without the perfect eyes lined with kajal. They seem to just brighten up our eyes and enhance them and we all know the importance of our eyes when it comes to beauty. But this very makeup product can also be the source of a huge makeup disaster at times. We've all had panda eyes because of smudged kajal at least once in our lifetime and we all know how difficult it is to get rid of those dark smudge marks and cleanse our eyes and look human again. Smudged kajal can enhance our dark circles and make us look sad and depressed and destroy our perfect makeup. This is why it's very important to be careful when we apply kajal and ensure that it does not get smudged. That's probably why the market is flooded with smudge-proof kajal but it doesn't really help if you don't apply it right.

Here are some hacks to prevent your kajal from smudging.

1. Your kajal smudges because you often fail to cleanse your skin properly. This means that your under-eye probably has some excess oil that has not been removed before applying kajal. This is why it's very important to wash your face with a good cleanser and dry it before applying makeup.

2. Many people have oily skin which is why they can't help but end up with panda eyes. It's best to dust your under-eye with some setting powder or compact before you apply kajal. This will absorb any excess oil and prevent it from smudging. You can also put some eye around your eyes before you apply kajal if you have oily skin.

3. Your technique plays a big role when applying kajal. Most people start by applying from the inner corner of the eyes but you should actually start from the outer corner. Also, it's best to avoid putting kajal on the inner and outer corner of your eyes.

4. Prepping your under-eye can play a big role in how your kajal behaves. It's best to moisturise your undereye area with some under-eye cream and apply a primer before you put any makeup.

