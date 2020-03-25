Thinking about getting a brow tattoo? Here’s everything you need to know about microblading

Microblading is a technique to fill in the brows. If you’re looking for a way to get bold and fuller brows, then this procedure is for you.

For most us women, eyebrows are a big deal, which is why we spend so much time in plucking, threading, filling and making those brows. The latest eyebrow trend is thick and bold brows like Cara Delevigne, Emilia Clarke and many more. Regardless of how much you want to keep up with this trend, we women don’t have time to spend so much on making, shaping and filling the brows. Lucky for us, there is a technique that will make your life easier and keep your brows in shape – microblading.

The internet defines microblading as a semi-permanent tattoo technique used to create the illusion for fuller eyebrows. In simple terms, it is a technique that gives your brows proper shape and colour according to your skin and face. From a natural brow to a bold brow, with microblading, you can create any look. This is a semi-permanent beauty treatment for women that makes your eyebrows perfect with little or no effort.

Interested to know if microblading is for you? Here is what you need to know about the beauty treatment.



Microblading and getting a tattoo is different

Some tools used in microblading are similar to that of a tattoo, but they’re not the same. The difference between microblading and tattooing is that the depth of pigment. It is a manual technique to create hair-like strokes of the brows.

It’s a two-step process

Microblading is a two-part process. The first part is a consultation with the specialist, where you select a design, shape, and colour of the brows. After this, the actual procedure. The second part is a follow-up on your brows. This is the time when the specialist gives your brows a touch-up.

They are not permanent

Not everything lasts forever, neither will your bold brows. As divinely as they may look, your bold brows will not stay forever. Depending on the maintenance, the procedure may last from 1-3 years.

You have to see a doctor if you suffer from a medical condition

You need to consult a doctor before you undergo the procedure, especially if you have an underlying health problem like Cancer, Haemophilia and Hepatitis.

Regular touch-ups are a key

You have to adhere to regular touch up appointments if you want your bold brows to stay in place. The touch-ups include refilling, re-shading and redefinition.

Aftercare instructions are important to follow

The technique opens up the skin and you would want to stick to the instructions given by your doctor. Aftercare instructions may vary from doctor to doctor. Nonetheless, you must follow them to avoid developing infections.

Not very painful

Thankfully, you will hear any noise like the one you hear when you get a tattoo. The procedure is relatively easy and less painful. It will pain but not a lot as it is done with a hand-held tool, like a pen.

Does not hamper natural brow growth

It does not affect your natural eyebrow growth in any way. However, it might be able t stimulate hair growth, which will help your brows look fuller.

It doesn’t come cheap

The procedure is not cheap. If you’re willing to invest some money in the same, then go ahead and get it done. But if you don’t, then you can stick to your daily routine to fix the brows.

Needs no maintenance

The best thing about the procedure is you don’t have to spend time filling or maintaining your brows anymore. You wake up and get ready and you good to go.

