ThrowbackThursday: Remembering the brief moment when the lion mane was a thing

Curls had and still have their moments but there was a brief moment a couple of years ago when a perm or tight curls that resulted in big hair had a minute in the limelight. Do you remember?

This was around the time when Ahuja went for a perm for her role as Zoya in The Zoya Factor. Perms were huge in the 70s and 80s. I remember seeing my mum’s pictures back then and asking her why her hair looked like that. Perms were a rage. But since then the uber tight curls gave way to a much softer look. Soft waves, bigger curls and poker-straight hair became the norm.

But then, there was this brief moment in time. Sonam had a perm for her movie and even had a big lion mane with tight curls for her movie Bharat and suddenly curls were what we could see all around. Shoots, appearances and events; actresses were giving the big hair vibe a try and honestly, I liked how it looked!

Well, let’s shake up the beauty archives and take a look at all the lion manes that were out there back then.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Of course, she put the curl police glasses on our eyes. When she did the whole process, she showcased it on her stories but then she left the salon with a headscarf. And a couple of weeks later, she showed off her new hair, in true fashionista style; with a fierce photoshoot. Her long hair and svelte face looked amazing in curls.

Katrina Kaif

Another one who closely followed suit after Sonam. Her curls were tighter and well-defined but big nonetheless. Somehow it fit beautifully with the character she played in the movie Bharat. We think she should definitely give the lion mane another shot in the future maybe.

Diana Penty

At a shoot not much later, we saw Diana Penty give this look a try. Again big hair and tight curls. If you want to use heat to do this look, you need an ultra-slim curling tong to get these tight ringlets. The volume on the top of her head is added by backcombing the entire crown area and slightly opening up the curls too.

Sona tried this look out as an experiment and it looked great and looks like she thought so too. Cause since then, she has always had soft waves to texturise her hair and once in a while she will be seen sporting big hair with tight curls.

Huma gave this look a shot but with bangs. Instead of a voluminous crown, there was more volume at the base of the hair with tight ringlets. I would never advise anyone to get bangs usually, but if you have a round face and curly hair, you might want to consider this option. Yes, styling the bangs could be a task, but the curls will settle and frame your face better giving you the illusion of a slimmer jawline. As opposed to the hair being big at the crown-making your face look bigger.

Well, this was definitely just a minute long appearance but I wouldn’t be surprised if natural hair took over our beauty feeds all over again.

