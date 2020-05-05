Tiffany Young REVEALS her effective Korean skincare regime spotless and dewy skin 

The former Girls' Generation American born K-pop star revealed her intricate skincare routine that gives her flawless skin.

Skincare is a beauty trend that has been on for a while and seems like its here to stay! Every wants flawless, smooth, glassy and acne-free skin and will go to any length to achieve it. The Koreans though, seem to have mastered the art of achieving flawless skin through an extensive set of routines they follow on a daily basis. The steps range from 5-10 and practicing this regularly has ensured they have clean and clear skin.

One such star who always gives us skin goals, is K-Pop star Tiffany. The Magnetic Moon singer seems to have flawless skin with absolutely no skin issues! And how does she achieve it? Tiffany religiously follows a routine that gives her skin all the nutrients it requires to stay healthy. Read on to know her secret!

The steps that Tiffany includes in her skincare routine are:

The first step to anything, is removing makeup. Tiffany too starts off with a makeup remover to de-gunk her face.

To give her skin a bright and luminous glow, Tiffany then opts for an oil-based cleanser to dissolve the rest of her makeup.

Post this, a foaming cleaner finally ensures all the makeup is off and she can give her skin the nourishment it requires.

Tiffany then goes with a scrub to remove the dead skin cells, clean her pores and get rid of the free radicals. But she does this only once a week, rather than everyday!

The Lips on Lips singer then opts for a face mask - one that she has figured out, suits her skin. But Tiffany ensures she doesn't stick to the same mask and instead rotates with 3-4 different face masks everyday. When she doesn't have the time to apply a mask, her hack is a sheet mask that fulfills all her skincare needs!

She then seals the nutrients into her skin with an overnight mask. It also ensures her skin is adequately hydrated and ready to take on the next day.

She completes her routine with a lip treatment which gives Tiffany pout-worthy lips.

In addition to all this, Young also takes the time out to pamper herself with Hydra Facials and LED Therapy that help in evening out her skin tone and boosting hydration.

