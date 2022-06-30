6 Best tinted sunscreen to get skin coverage and sun protection

Sunscreen is a product that your skin needs just every day! Having said that, it comes with its own set of challenges. The physical, aka mineral sunscreen leaves a white chalky, ashy layer on the skin that looks undesirable. On top of that, applying it after every 2 hours seems to be an uphill task. And when putting on makeup, how one incorporates sunscreen is another cause of concern. So, to put all such worries to rest, we have a simple solution: tinted sunscreen. Not only does it protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays, but also offers flawless coverage by blurring out the skin’s perfection. And if you find frequent makeup touchups a bit too annoying, these tinted sunscreens can make the process easier for you. Besides, they have a lightweight consistency and thus can sit comfortably on the skin. So, if you are looking for tinted sunscreens that deliver amazing results, ahead, we have rounded up a list of them for you to pick from. Go check now!

Here are the 6 best tinted sunscreen.

1.bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream SPF 30

Add a burst of hydration to your skin by using this hydrating gel formula. It's lightweight and renders a cool sensation on the skin. The SPF 30 formula offers sheer to medium coverage. Infused with marine botanicals and coconut-derived ingredients, it helps to quench the parched skin.

2.Waxhead Tinted Facial Sunscreen - Mineral Sunscreen Tinted

Skip your daily foundation or BB cream in favour of this zinc oxide sunscreen, which not only protects your skin from harmful sunrays but gives your skin a dewy glow. Also, it goes one step ahead by providing you protection from blue rays apart from UVA and UVB rays. Sounds great, doesn't it? It is specially formulated for sensitive skin types and does not clog pores.

3.DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46

Get that no-makeup look in a jiff with this incredible sunscreen. The SPF 46 formula makes the skin look glowing and blemish-free. It provides sheer colour coverage and seamlessly blends into the skin to complement just every skin tone! The non-greasy formula helps to minimize wrinkles and the appearance of fine lines. Also, it helps to improve the skin's hydration levels.

4. Revision Skincare Intellishade Original Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45

The SPF 45 anti-aging tinted moisturizer helps to correct, protect, conceal, hydrate and brighten the skin. What else do you need? It has a sheer mineral tint that helps to shield the skin from photo-ageing and helps to restore its youthfulness. Most importantly, it strengthens the skin's natural barrier and leaves it soft and smooth.

5.EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 Tinted Face Sunscreen

The SPF 46 helps to calm down the skin. Further, it helps to protect sensitive skin from acne, rosacea, and dark spots. This lightweight formula is laden with hyaluronic acid, which in turn helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It contains transparent zinc oxide that gives sheer coverage and can be worn under makeup or alone.

5.SkinMedica Essential Defense Mineral Shield SPF 32 Sunscreen Tinted

The oil-free, tinted moisturizer is lightweight and gives elegant sheer coverage to the skin. It helps to protect the skin from sunburn and shields it from both UVA and UVB rays. Laden with age-defying ingredients, it helps to moisturise the skin and improves its overall texture. The SPF 32-PA ++++ formula helps to protect the skin from long-term skin damage. It is both fragrance and paraben-free and thus is ideal for sensitive skin types.

Tinted sunscreen is quite a time saver as it doubles up as foundation or BB depending upon the coverage. Plus, with this formula, you really don't have to layer on too many products to get that perfect look.

