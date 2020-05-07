TinyFaceMakeupChallenge is as BIZARRE as it sounds and it is the new quarantine trend you need to see

This is as creative as boredom can get during the quarantine and surprisingly it’s blowing up on the internet. See more

Being locked in our homes can definitely bring out creativity. Some people are turning into chefs and bakers while others are finding new hobbies like painting or dancing. But, there are others whose creative levels have reached new boundaries. We’ve always heard and seen bizarre makeup challenges, but this one is creative and still manages to creep us out.

This is probably because beauty Youtuber, Jaime French started a new challenge called - the tiny face challenge where she covers half her face and paints the covered half on the rest of the face. As weird as it sounds the ‘viral’ trend wants you to cover your mouth with a scarf or a turtle neck. Now, the next step requires you to draw a miniature version of your nose and lips on your nose. (now that’s a sentence we never thought we’d write) The face looks complete with your natural eyes and miniature nose and lips.

Now what makes it weird is the fact that your natural eyes look bigger than the drawn nose and lips. To be honest, the disproportion does look creepy but looks like at this point everyone is trying it just for the gag of it.

This trend is getting popular by the day and as weird as it sounds, this seems like a by-product of boredom during the quarantine.

