Tips to take care of your skin and hair during quarantine, by dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

As Coronavirus continues to spread, everyone has locked themselves at home. Following the directions issued by the Government, people have stopped going outside the house and following the quarantine period. Spending such a long time at home can be annoying as well as tedious at the same time but you can use the most of this time by doing several things. People can opt for various things such as cooking, reading books and doing household chores but at the same time, it is very important to take care of them as well.

The best thing you can do to uplift your mood is to look after yourself, your skin and hair. At this quarantine period, when people have an ample amount of time it is important to take care of skin and hair. Here are some easy and simple tips to take care of your skin and hair during the quarantine phase.

Detoxify your skin

Detoxifying skin is really important as it helps to make skin soft and supple. At this time, you can detoxify your skin by taking some easily available ingredients such as lemon, mint and cumin. Make detox water by mixing all these ingredients and drink this water regularly. Alternatively, you can use this water to clean your face.

Take a healthy diet

It is very important to take healthy and nutritious diet in order to maintain healthy and beautiful skin. It is essential to take proper diets that are rich in vitamins and protein. Include green leafy vegetables and fruits, nuts, eggs and berries in your diet to boost your skin.

Stay hydrated

Try to stay hydrated all the time to avoid forming dry and patched skin. Drink enough water which will automatically make your skin soft as dry skin. It is recommended that one should drink 2-3 liters or at least 8-10 glasses of water regularly. Also, drinking caffeinated beverages like coffee can also increase the risk of getting dull skin. Therefore, make sure that even if you take coffee it should be very limited.

Do regular exercises

As most of the time we are at home, it is significant to move your body in the form of exercise and workout. It not only helps in the blood circulation but also make your skin glowing. You can do yoga and meditation for around 20-25 mins regularly to achieve beautiful skin.

Use natural ingredients

You can try several home-made remedies to make your skin and hair more beautiful and smooth. Natural ingredients have always been considered as the best option to treat skin problems. Lemon juice, aloevera, turmeric powder, cucumber and tomato are some of the best soothing and anti-inflammatory agents that can be applied to achieve beautiful skin.

Apply hair mask

Hair masks can be applied to make your hair look shiny and healthy. During this lockdown phase, you can different home-made masks such as egg white, honey and, lemon mask to treat dry and rough hair.

- Inputs by: Dr. Ajay Rana, Dermatologist & Aesthetic Medicine Physician and Founder Director of ILAMED

