Tired of acne scars? Check out 8 products under 600 to help reduce those marks at home!

Pesky acne can affect teens and adults alike, owing to hormonal changes, medication side-effects, diet, stress and even genetics. Besides being painful nuisances when they appear, they may leave behind scars and marks, especially if you had severe acne or went ahead and popped a few pimples. While some scars heal on their own over time, others may be more adamant and refuse to leave you alone, unless you give them the extra attention. There are several products that you can use to lessen the damage, but first…

Why does acne leave scars?

Scarring results as a result of injury to the skin and excess sebum production, bacteria accumulation and inflammation caused by acne breakouts. Inflammation makes the pigment-producing cells in our skin overactive and produce excessive pigments (melanin), which explains why acne can leave discoloured marks behind even after it heals. This is why you are advised to refrain from picking and popping pimples - it can lead to further injury of skin cells, heightening the chance of scarring.

Are there many different types of acne scars?

Acne scars can present themselves in different ways, depending on your complexion, skin type and other physical factors. They can be broadly classified as -

1. Hyperpigmentation - More common in people with darker skin tones, this is dark red or brown discolouration in patches or spots due to the excess melanin deposits that acne breakouts leave behind in the skin’s surface.

2. Atrophic scars - Often the result of severe acne, these are indentations or depressions that heal below the normal layer of skin tissue when the skin is unable to uniformly regenerate tissue. These include ice pick scars (narrow and deep), boxcar scars (shallow with sharp edges) and rolling scars (shallow with smooth edges).

3. Hypertrophic scars - Also called keloidal scars, they appear as raised lesions of scarred skin as a result of overgrowth of fibrous tissues in the region where acne had developed and healed.

How to get rid of acne scars?

We did the research for you, and made a list of the 8 best products on Amazon that promise to effectively reduce pigmentation and help the scars fade away over time.

However, it is important to note that what worked for your friends may not work for you. To choose the right products, you have to take into account numerous factors, and this is a list of products that worked for most. Please do a patch test before using these to avoid skin issues and further worsening acne.

1. Re’equil Pitstop Gel for Acne Scar and Pits Removal

This non-comedogenic, lightweight gel formula comprises of natural allium cepa and olea europaea leaf extracts that repair old and new acne pits and scars by reconstructing dermal cells, lighten pigmentation and create a smooth skin texture.

2. Mamaearth Skin Correct Face Serum

This is one face serum that has proven to be helpful for many, and is specially designed for Indian skin. It contains niacinamide as an active form of Vitamin B3+ which is a proven ingredient that limits over-production of sebum, fades acne scars and reduces the appearance of skin blemishes. Antioxidant ginger extracts help soothe inflamed skin.

3. Minimalist 10% Lactic Acid Serum

This gently exfoliating serum contains mild AHAs like lactic acid (10 percent) and hyaluronic acid (1 percent) that effectively removes dead skin cells without causing micro tears on the surface. It stimulates cell renewal and contributes to making the skin texture smoother and balanced. It is extremely helpful to get rid of atrophic and hypertrophic scarring.

4. Dermatouch Bye Bye Acne Scars and Marks Cream

This product is dermatologically tested and contains clinically proven, powerful actives in a cream-based formula to help reduce acne scars and marks. It consists of olive extracts that boost hydration, lime pearls that help create a smooth, bright complexion and hydroxytyrosol which prevents cellular disruption and dehydration.

5. Bella Vita Organic Vitamin C Face Wash

This organic formulation contains antioxidant Vitamin C and neem, lemon, sandalwood, honey and coffee that provide a unique combination of deep cleansing, nourishment and hydration to the skin. They also help in the battle against acne, scars, hyperpigmentation and blemishes.

6. The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum

Salicylic acid is intensely exfoliating, limits sebum production and is a potent ingredient to stop further breakouts on the skin. As a result, this serum has anti-inflammatory and oil-soluble properties which helps clear out the pores and significantly remove unwanted pigmentation.

7. Skin Eraser Blue Light Pen Tool for Acne Scar Treatment

The wavelength of blue light has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects, which is why blue light therapy is utilised as a method for acne and scar removal. At-home products for blue light therapy like this one have become popular and are safe to use on all skin types, but must be used with discretion.

8. JM Titanium Derma Roller Tool

This effective and unique tool contains micro needles made of titanium which when rolled across the skin can help fade away acne scars and pigmentation much faster. The needles stimulate blood circulation and cell regeneration. It should be used with an antimicrobial solution, and can increase its absorption by the skin.

