Tired of chipped nails? Here are 5 home remedies for strong and enhanced nail growth

Now say goodbye to weak and brittle nails as we introduce to you 5 super easy home remedies for stronger and longer nails.

Your nails play a really important role in determining your hygiene factor and just how much effort you put into yourself. Bitten nails or chipped nail polish can really be off-putting and create a bad impression. But what if you struggle with weak and brittle nails and feel like you cannot do much about your chipped nails. Well, we have got your back! Here, we have 5 super easy home remedies that will not only make your nails stronger, but will also promote your nail growth. These natural remedies can be followed using ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen cupboard. So let’s get into it and let’s welcome stronger and longer nails.

1. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice will help brighten your nails and remove stains. It is enriched with vitamin C that promotes growth of the nails and makes them stronger.

Directions:

Swipe lemon juice over each nail using a cotton pad and allow it to dry. You may also directly rub a lemon slice on the nail. After it's dry, wash your nails with water and apply a rich moisturiser. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

Another way to go about this is to add a few drops of lemon juice with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Heat the mixture for about 15 seconds and create a nail mask that you can massage into your nails. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight for best results.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is known for its extremely hydrating properties and also for helping strengthen the nails and soften the cuticles. It has antifungal properties as well which makes it a good choice for people prone to nail infections.

Directions:

Take coconut oil in a bowl and warm it for 20 seconds. Massage it into your cuticles right before you go to bed. Leave it on overnight. For a much more nourishing experience, wear a pair of thin cotton gloves overnight. Repeat this process twice a week for best results.

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

Just like coconut oil, apple cider vinegar also has antifungal properties and makes a great option for people who suffer from fungal nail infections. Apple cider vinegar is acidic which works by neutralising the alkaline environment that encourages fungal growth.

Directions:

Fill a large bowl with equal parts of apple cider vinegar and warm water and soak your hands in it. You can also arrange a foot soak for your toenails. Soak your hands and feet for at least 20 minutes, before patting dry with a clean towel. Repeating this process twice daily will give best results.

4. Garlic Oil

Garlic is extremely rich in selenium, which helps promote nail growth. Garlic is considered a therapeutic substance effective for many of the problems exposed to nails. It also treats a lot of fungal infections that affect the nails and cause them germs and bacteria, thereby acting as an antiseptic.

Directions:

The easiest way to go about with this is to just rub your fingernails with a sliced piece of garlic or you could make your own garlic nail mask. Sauté chopped garlic in a pan with some olive oil for 10 minutes. Let the oil cool and then strain the oil into a container, discarding the garlic pieces. Massage the oil into your nails and cuticles every night and rinse it off in the morning.

5. Honey

Honey helps fight bacterial and fungal growth, and it will help you keep your nails and cuticles nourished and supple. You can combine honey’s hydrating properties with lemon juice.

Directions:

Mix 2 teaspoons of honey with a few drops of lemon juice and massage the nail mask into your nails and leave it undisturbed for 15-20 minutes. Rinse off thoroughly and you will instantly see brighter and stronger nails and soft cuticles. Repeat this process every second day for best results.

