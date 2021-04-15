Tired of dealing with acne? Here are 7 products with over 4 star ratings to treat your acne

Now treat your acne in no time with these super compelling products that have been tried, tested and approved by the common public.

Has it ever happened that just before a special event is coming up, a zit pops up on your face? Well, it has happened to the best of us. Acne can be annoying and unfortunately is the most common skin condition. It happens when the pores in your skin get clogged with oil. Clogged pores can cause the growth of bacteria which results in acne. Although standard clinical methods can treat and reduce acne, they are not always feasible. But worry not, we have got your back! These products have proven to be the most effective and will not only treat your acne but also reduce future possibilities of a breakout.

Bodywise Fragrance Free Foaming Wash

This foaming face wash contains Salicylic Acid and Glycolic Acid which effectively combats your skin oiliness, reducing acne. It also exfoliates dead skin cells and unclogs pores, all the while being gentle on your skin. It balances the pH of the skin and penetrates deep into the pores, and helps get rid of the gunk without too much effort.

Price: Rs.344

Buy Now

Urban yog Acne Pimple Patch

These pimple patches are made with 100 percent hydrocolloid that will protect the infected area from dust and bacteria and absorb pus and fluids for faster healing. It will also reduce acne scars, acne swelling and inflammation. These patches are waterproof and breathable and can also be worn under your makeup.

Price: Rs.348

Buy Now

Plum Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel

This night gel is designed especially for oily and acne-prone skin. Blended with the goodness of green tea and argan oil extracts, it provides balanced hydration and helps your skin retain moisture overnight. Regular use of the gel clears out acne and acne marks leaving behind brighter, glowing skin!

Price: Rs.489

Buy Now

Mystiq Living Specials - Green Tea Clarity Gel Cream

Get brighter and clear skin in no time with this tea tree gel cream. Enriched with green tea, neem, tea tree oil and chamomile, this cream balances sebum secretion, kills acne forming bacteria, purifies and revitalizes the skin by fading acne spots and removing scars. It is a dream come true for people suffering from acne and pimples.

Price: Rs.399

Buy Now

WOW Skin Science Anti-Acne Neem & Tea Tree Clay Face Mask

Now refresh and refine your oily and acne-prone skin with this clay face mask. It is extremely hydrating and helps get rid of dead skin layer and excess sebum without disturbing your skin's natural lipid and moisture mantle. Formulated from natural ingredients, it fights acne-causing germs and keeps skin safe from pollutants and UV rays.

Price: Rs.435

Buy Now

Richfeel Calendula Soap for Acne

Bid adieu to acne and pimples without drying your skin with this calendula acne soap. Blended with the goodness of antiseptic calendula, this soap fights against acne and pimples by removing impurities and visibly reducing excess oil on the skin’s surface, leaving it looking balanced and toned. The soothing fragrance is just a bonus!

Price: Rs.230

Buy Now

Indus Valley Calming Acne Gel

This lightweight and non-greasy gel is enriched with tea tree and seaweed extracts that is effective in unclogging pores, reducing acne outbreaks, scars and dark spots. It penetrates to the deepest layer of the skin and cleanses it while opening up the pores and balancing excess sebum production in the skin. With regular use, you will attain hydrated, soft, supple, glowing and blemish-free skin in no time!

Price: Rs.149

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Skincare and Haircare products that you will not regret spending money on



Share your comment ×