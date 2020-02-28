Tired of dealing with annoying baby hair? THIS is how you can manage it once and for all

Have those tiny rebellious strands constantly sticking out and running your hairstyle? Here's how to deal with it permanently.

Baby hair is a common problem with everybody, Sure it is always great to know that your hair is still growing and hasn't fallen out despite all the styling, but this hair tends to ruin long hours spent perfecting the hairstyle. The baby hair tends to poke out and is too short to be pinned down with a clip up.

But dealing with this rebellious hair isn't as difficult as it seems, as long as you have the right tools. Read on!

Water

One of the easiest remedies is to spray water evenly around your hairline to set it. Once you have done this, use a wooden brush in the direction of the natural hairline so it can merge with the rest of your hair seamlessly.

Switch to wooden brushes

Normal brushes have bristles that damage the hair, causing it to break easily and give rise to more flyaways. Instead, switch to wooden brushes that keep the firzz away and tame that baby hair no matter the weather.

Cold air

The main reason why the baby hair stands out, is because it is damaged and mostly broken. What makes this worse, is the heat from the styling products. But if you really need to style your hair, it is suggested that you switch to cold air rather than hot air to set the baby hair. Hot air is known to dry them out and cause more damage.

Styling mousse

A no-brainer this one is, this mousse has a stronger hold and will ensure your hair doesn't budge. The moisturising formula will also ensure that your hair remains hydrated while also staying away from your face and staying put.

How do you style your baby hair and flyaways?

