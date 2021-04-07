Tired of dealing with dry skin? Here are 5 luxury creams for soft and supple skin

Creams and lotions are the most popular recommendations by dermatologists in order to keep your skin moisturised and always hydrated.

Just like our body, our skin also needs constant moisture and water in order to remain healthy. Although dry skin is not a big problem medically, it can really make your skin feel rough, flaky and undesirable. It is not only the winter weather that can make your skin dry, there are various other reasons that can pull out your skin’s moisture. If you are a fan of long and hot showers, then you need to look after your skin. Hot water can take away your skin’s protective oils making it look scaly. Frequent hand washing, not drinking enough water and not eating the right type of foods are also among the other various reasons for dry, flaky skin. Hence, using a body cream or a lotion is very essential and should be a part of your daily routine. Body cream will restore your skin’s water balance by keeping it constantly hydrated and in turn giving your skin a soft and smooth texture. Here, we have shortlisted luxury creams that will do their jobs perfectly.

The Body Shop Strawberry Softening Body Butter

This body butter is handcrafted to provide you with softer skin. It is very high in moisture and will keep your skin saturated, making it feel soft, fresh and nourished. To top it all, the desirable strawberry scent will give a refreshing and soothing vibe.

Price: Rs.1195

Kama Ayurveda Hydrating Ayurvedic Face Cream

This ayurvedic face cream is crafted from a mixture of the finest and purest herbs that will deeply exfoliate your skin, making it soft and supple. The cream consists of aloe vera that will also protect your skin from acne and blemishes. It is also enriched with olive oil, coconut oil and sesame seeds that will prevent premature ageing and wrinkling of the skin.

Price: Rs.1150

The Body Shop Vitamin E Gel Moisture Cream

This super lightweight, oil-free and fast absorbing moisture cream is enriched with vitamin E that will make your skin feel fresh and hydrated for upto 48 hours. It also comprises raspberry seed oil that gives softer and smoother skin.

Price: Rs.1095

THE LOVE CO. Luxury Natural Lime and Narangi Body Lotion

This body lotion is made from a soothing formula that is just perfect for fragile and sensitive skin. Apart from deeply moisturising the skin, this lotion nourishes the skin and provides a bright and radiant glow. It also reduces fine lines and wrinkles with the hydrating and plumping.

Price: Rs.598

Forest Essentials Sandalwood and Saffron Night Treatment Cream

This night treatment cream is especially designed for oily and uneven skin. Crafted from sandalwood and saffron, this cream nurtures the skin and balances the oil production. It keeps the skin hydrated and soft, making it look eternally young. It is also infused with almond oil and herb blends which makes it an antioxidant.

Price: Rs.2695

