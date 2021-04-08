Tired of flaky and chapped lips? Here are 5 luxury products for refreshing and luscious lips

Your lips are your most prominent feature that make you look alluring and attractive. Hence, looking after your lips is vital.

The skin on our lips is very thin and delicate, it needs to be taken extra care of. Drying of your lips can make them look cracked and flaky. Flaky lips are not a good sight and can look really undesirable. Use of certain products on your lips can help regain lush and moisture. Lip balms and chapsticks have been a very popular choice all around the world. They not only prevent your lips from cracking and drying up but also give your lips a certain shine that makes them look eye-catching than ever before! A lip balm will retain your lip’s moisture and keep them hydrated and supple as well as making them look refreshing and irresistible. Other products that can also enhance the quality of your lips are lipsticks and lip pencils. A good quality lipstick can rejuvenate your lips, making them look tempting and also preventing flakiness and cracks. Therefore, it is very important to use the right type of products on your lips that will not harm them. Here, we have a list of a few luxury products that will definitely embellish your lips.

Elizabeth Arden Plush Up Gelato Lip Pencil

Made from a creamy and smooth formula, this lip pencil blends like a dream and provides plump lips. It is super lightweight and feels smooth and safe on the lips. The long-lasting pencil will give your lips a natural looking plump and sharpness, giving them a sensual look.

Price: Rs.1200

Forest essentials Luscious Lip Balm Narangi Glaze

This lip balm is a juicy delight that is especially designed for healing and hydrating your lips. Made from kokum butter, organic beeswax and cocoa seed butter, this lip balm restores your lips’ nourishment, rejuvenates them and leaves them looking supple and shiny.

Price: Rs.695

Just Herbs Liquorice Shea Butter, Organic Lip Balm/Butter

This lip balm is 100 percent chemical free and is certified and organic. Enriched with organic oils, avocado, almond and shea butter, this lip balm locks your lips’ moisture preventing flakiness and making them smooth. It also brightens and enhances your lips.

Price: Rs.395

L'Occitane Shea Butter Lip Balm

This lip balm is a handy and convenient choice, and will provide ultimate protection. It will provide moisture to your lips and keep them hydrated throughout the day. To top it all, it also provides protection against the UV rays and restores the lips’ natural gloss making them look enchanting.

Price: Rs.690

Shiseido Rouge Rouge Lipstick

This product is the perfect example of looking glamorous while also protecting your lips. This lipstick will not only make your lips look eye-catching and ravishing but it also consists of nourishing ingredients that will deeply moisturise your lips and restore their condition.

Price: Rs.2200

