Tired of lip pigmentation? 5 Lip products that will help lighten your lips

Like skin tone, lip colour can vary from person to person. In some cases, a change in the colour of the lips could indicate that the lips need more care. Tobacco smoking, stress, medication, and medical issues can all cause lips to become darker. These lip creams and scrubs will help lighten the shade of your lips and deal with pigmentation.

NicoLips Lip Scrub

This bubblegum flavoured lip scrub ensures youthful lips free of dullness. It rejuvenates your lips and keeps it nourished and hydrated from within. It heals and prevents chapped lips, and makes the lips soft and supple. Apart from hydrating the lips, it additionally heals minor cuts or wounds on the lips, and also provides your lips that much need nourishment and plump.

Price: Rs.299

Mamaearth Ubtan Tinted Lip Balm

Packed with intensely hydrating ingredients, this lip balm will keep your lips moisturised for 12 hours and will give your lips a burst of hydration along with a natural sheen. Enriched with turmeric, saffron, coconut oil and honey, it effectively reduces pigmentation, moisturises, and heals chapped lips.

Price: Rs.259

Namyaa Natural Lip Serum

This lip serum will lighten a darkened lip tone caused due to excessive smoking or other reasons. It repairs and restores damaged lips, and brightens and evens out the skin tone of your lips to a natural pink.

Price: Rs.171

TNW - The Natural Wash Lip Scrub

This natural scrub consists of mild and natural granules that improves the blood circulation and helps to enhance the true color of the lips. It is great for lip lightening, dark lips treatment, fading nicotine stains, lip brightening, and healing dry lips. It restores natural lip color, lightens lip stains, maintains luscious plump lips, heals dry and chapped lips, reverses sun damage, hydrates and moisturises the lips.

Price: Rs.299

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Rose Lip Balm

Let this magical element of wild rose extracts help nourish your lips and give them all the necessary nutrients that they require to look healthy and be hydrated. Condition and polish your lips with the lush goodness of wild rose petals and kokum butter with essential oils. This gentle yet effective scrub in the combo lightens, exfoliates and deeply hydrates while removing discoloration and flakiness.

Price: Rs.233

