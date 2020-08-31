  1. Home
Tired of your frizzy mane? Here's how you can DEEP CONDITION your hair at home

Its time you give your dry and frizzy mane the nutrition and hydration it needs with this DIY homemade hair mask. Check it out
19696 reads Mumbai
Tired of your frizzy mane? Here’s how you can DEEP CONDITION your hair at homeTired of your frizzy mane? Here’s how you can DEEP CONDITION your hair at home
If you're dealing with a frizzy mane, you know how comforting and good freshly washed mane feels like. Now imagine deep conditioning them! Deep conditioning is a process in which you give your hair all the necessary nutrients it needs and nourished hair means healthy hair. No matter what your hair type, if it lacks moisture, it is bound to get dry and frizzy. Deep conditioning hydrates the hair and thus locks in the moisture. Over a period of time, it also helps in shutting the broken hair shafts and thus restoring the hair's health. While getting a deep conditioning treatment at the salon is always the option, use of chemically engineered products is not always the solution. So, we're here with a few home remedies that will deep condition your hair and not to forget the big bucks it will save!

All you need:

4 Vitamin E capsules

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 tablespoons of yoghurt

2 tablespoons of honey

How to:

1. Grab all the ingredients in a bowl and go about puncturing the capsules to extract the Vitamin E oil. 

2. Now, start mixing all the ingredients together to form a smooth paste. If you have long or short hair, you can adjust the ingredients based on your hair length. 

3. Now, make sure your scalp is not dirty otherwise the whole point of this treatment goes to waste. 

4. Start applying the deep conditioning mask from your scalp to the roots thoroughly. Make sure your hair is drenched in the mask. If need be, you can apply more coconut oil if your hair feels dry. 

5. Leave it on for an hour and wash it off with shampoo and cold water. 

6. Let it air dry and make sure you do not rub your towel over your hair. Use an old t-shirt or a microfiber towel to do the trick right!

Benefits:

Every ingredient mentioned has moisturising properties and mixing them all together only enhances the nutrients to give you maximum hydration. Vitamin E on the other hand, adds a gorgeous sheen while also preventing hair fall. 

We're quite the fan of this deep conditioning hair mask and it's time you give it a try! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

