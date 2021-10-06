Tired of your large pores? 5 Products to make your pores appear smaller

The size of your pores depends on factors like genetics, skin type, exposure to the sun, and age. Pores allow the skin to breathe so they are a necessity for our skin. But large can indicate clogging and/or oil and bacteria buildup. Smaller pores make your skin look clearer and. Here are 5 products to help you make your pores look smaller.

1. Use a gentle cleanser

Use a gentle cleanser twice a day that will help you get rid of excess dirt and oil without completely stripping your skin of moisture. Avoid using cleansers that contain soap or scrubbing agents. These can make pores look bigger. Use a cleanser every morning and night to balance your skin and keep your pores in good health.

2. Exfoliate Regularly

Exfoliate or skin once or twice a week. Exfoliation helps get rid of excess flakes that can clog your pores without over-stripping your skin. This face scrub can be used on acne-prone skin as well as it helps in clearing out acne and acne marks. It removes ​​all the dirt, grime and impurities from the pores with the help of glycolic acid and cellulose beads.

3. Apply a clay mask

Clay masks can help remove oil, dirt, and dead skin inside your pores to make them look smaller. You can use these once or twice per week, but not on the same days that you exfoliate. This clay mask pulls out dirt and toxins from the face while also working as a potent pore cleaner to remove acne, blackheads and whiteheads. Natural skin is soother, eucalyptus oil reduces skin inflammation and irritation. Antioxidant rich clary sage oil tightens pores while bentonite and kaolin clay prevents breakouts.

4. Use a retinol serum

Use a retinol serum twice a day to help deal with large pores. Retinol, too, is a highly effective way to act on pore size and congestion. Effectively resurfacing the skin over time, it can shrink the appearance of pores and is also scientifically proven to diminish the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles.

5. Moisturise with a non-comedogenic moisturiser

One of the most common mistakes people with oily skin make is to skip out on moisturiser. Moisturising products actually help your natural sebum penetrate into the deeper layers of your skin. This reduces the appearance of oiliness on the skin. However, make sure to use a non-comedogenic moisturiser. Non-comedogenic means that a product contains ingredients that won't clog or block the pores on your skin.

