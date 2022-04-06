Toners for skin: 5 Reasons you NEED to add toners to your skincare routine and how to make them yourself

Elaborate skincare routines now seem to be a thing of the past. Not everybody has the time and energy to invest in a 10-step routine anymore now that the world is moving again. A simple skincare routine is all it takes to keep your skin clean and in check. The CTM method is the most recommended method and is simple enough to be followed on a daily basis.

While cleansing the skin and moisturising it are two steps that are followed without much convincing, toners are often discarded as they don't seem equally important.

Benefits of toners:

Minimises the appearance of pores

One of the biggest problems people with oily skin face apart from the production of excess sebum is the appearance of large pores on the skin. Toners are made to reduce the appearance of pores and shrink them as much as possible, therefore giving the skin a smoother appearance.

Tightens the skin

Like they minimise the appearance of pores, toners are also known to tighten the skin and can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines over time.

Removes makeup

If a cleaner doesn't do the trick and there is still makeup residue on your skin, you can trust a toner to get rid of it and ensure your skin is squeaky clean. Additionally, toners also regulate oil production and help get rid of the top layer of oil on the skin.

Refreshing

Starting and ending your day with toner on your skin can leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated thanks to the scent and sensation of the toner.

Protects the skin

Regular use of toners protects the top layer of the skin and shields it from damage caused by free radicals.

DIY toners you can whip up at home

Rose Water

A natural skincare ingredient available easily in the market, rose water can directly be applied to the skin and used as a toner for it has additional soothing properties apart from all the others mentioned above.

Aloe Vera

Also known for its soothing effect on the skin, it boosts hydration and reduces redness and inflammation on the skin.

Green Tea

Not just meant for drinking, green tea also makes for an excellent toner. Known for its antioxidant properties, it helps in rejuvenating the skin and evens out the skin tone as well.

Including a toner in your skincare routine, especially if you have oily skin, helps manage it better.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber: Hollywood hairdos for inspiration to cut hair SHORT for summer