Top 15 benefits of jojoba oil for skin, and ways to use it

It contains fatty acids, essentially erucic acid, and oleic acid, both of which are great for skin health. Apart from that, it has antibacterial and antibacterial properties that make it a wonder oil for the skin.

It is imperative to include natural ingredients in our skincare regimen for skin rejuvenation. Jojoba has a variety of names like quinine nut, goat nut, coffee berry, and deer nut. Jojoba oil is unscented and is produced from the seed of the jojoba shrub, which is native to southern California, northwestern Mexico, and southern Arizona. There are many uses of jojoba oil for the skin, which is why it is a popular choice among people for their skincare routine.

The chemical structure of jojoba oil closely resembles the oil that our skin produces, which is why it gets easily absorbed into the skin and penetrates deeper into the skin to keep it moisturized. Moreover, it balances the pH levels of the skin and doesn't clog pores. All in all, it is one of the best oils for the skin and must be used to enhance the skin's suppleness and rejuvenate skin. Here, we have listed some of the amazing benefits of jojoba oil, along with the ways to use it for soft and glowing skin.

Top 15 benefits of jojoba oil for skin

1. It acts as an excellent moisturizer

Jojoba oil retains moisture in the skin and keeps the skin nourished and hydrated. It also doesn't allow bacteria to get built up in skin pores, leading to healthier skin. Jojoba oil is without any doubt one of the best natural moisturizers for the skin.

2. It may help combat acne

Acne is a common problem, especially for people with oily skin. Jojoba oil is a common ingredient in skin care products specifically formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. The anti-inflammatory properties of jojoba oil not just help treat acne but also prevent its occurrence.

3. It has antioxidant properties

Jojoba oil is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and other skin-nourishing nutrients like zinc, fatty acids, copper, and chromium. These are all good-for-your-skin stuff that plumps up the skin and keeps it nourished.

4. It is non-comedogenic

A non-comedogenic substance doesn't clog pores, so one of the best things about adding jojoba oil to our skincare routine is that we won't have to worry about clogged pores with this one.

5. It helps remove makeup

Since jojoba oil is non-comedogenic and gentle on the skin, it can also be used as a makeup remover. Its soothing nature removes makeup, dirt, and grime from the skin without stripping the face of its natural oils. Moreover, the composition of jojoba oil closely resembles natural human skin sebum that replenishes the oil balance in the skin.

6. It makes lips soft

Are you facing the problem of dry and cracked lips? Use jojoba oil! Everyone wishes to get soft, luscious lips, but to achieve that, we must take extra care of our lips. Jojoba oil is packed with vitamins B, and E and other minerals including copper and zinc that make lips soft. You can simply apply a small amount of jojoba oil to your lips and massage gently to get soft lips without any cracks.

7. Pat onto your skin to reduce skin damage from sun rays

Sunscreen is a product that you must always have in your bag. Exposure to sun rays can cause various skin problems including dull skin, premature aging, sunburn, and so on. You can apply jojoba oil to your body to protect your skin from harsh sun rays.

8. It can help you get thicker eyelashes

Thinning of eyelashes is not liked by anyone, so you can massage your eyelashes with pure jojoba oil using your fingertips to thicken eyelashes. The same thing can be done to thicken your eyebrows too.

9. It possesses antibacterial properties

The antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties of jojoba oil help in killing certain fungi and bacteria that cause E.coli infection, candida, and salmonella.

10. It is hypoallergenic

One of the major benefits of using jojoba oil for the skin is that it is typically non-irritating.

Jojoba oil is technically a wax, and creates a soothing seal on the skin's surface and doesn't irritate the skin.

However, it is always best to do a patch test before using any new ingredient on the skin, so test it first to see how it reacts with your skin.

11. It may be used in nail care

Jojoba oil is hydrating in nature and helps in softening nail cuticles and making them stronger. Apart from that, it also has antimicrobial compounds that prevent nail infections.

12. It may help boost collagen production

Collagen is an essential protein that is required to keep bones, skin, muscles, hair, tendons, and ligaments healthy. It delays the signs of aging and keeps the skin youthful and radiant.

Jojoba oil has antioxidants that promote collagen synthesis and keeps the skin gorgeous.

13. It may help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines

The antioxidant properties of jojoba oil may delay the signs of aging and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

14. It may treat sunburns

Jojoba oil is present in various sunscreen products. Its antioxidant properties combined with essential vitamins help it hydrate the skin and accelerate healing to soothe symptoms of sunburn.

15. It accelerates wound healing

Jojoba oil has properties and nutrients that speed up wound healing and treats acne and acne scarring excellently.

These were the top benefits of jojoba oil for skin, but here comes the important question ' how to use jojoba oil for skin?' Don't fret at all because we have covered various ways to use jojoba oil for different skin purposes.

Best ways to use jojoba oil for skin

1. Use it as a face oil

Face oils protect our skin from free radicals, boost collagen production, prevent dryness, and keep the skin soft and supple. You can easily make natural face oil using jojoba oil with this DIY recipe.

Ingredients to be used

2 tablespoons organic jojoba oil

1 tablespoon pure rosehip oil

2 drops of lavender essential oil

2 drops of sandalwood essential oil

2 drops of tea tree essential oil (optional)

Method

Mix all these oils, and if you have oily and acne-prone skin, you can even add tea tree essential oil to this mixture. Mix well and pour the mixture into a clean, sterilized glass vial with a dropper lid. Shake the mixture before use, and apply two to four drops of this face oil every day.

Make sure to store the glass bottle in a dark place, away from sunlight. Also, make it in small batches, as the shelf life of homemade facial oils is less because they don't contain any preservatives.

Benefits of this facial oil

Rosehip oil delays signs of aging, fights hyperpigmentation and restores moisture in the skin. Lavender essential oil soothes the skin, sandalwood essential oil increases skin elasticity, and tea tree essential oil effectively combats oily skin problems.

2. Use jojoba oil for skin exfoliation

There are many benefits of exfoliating your skin: it helps eliminate dead skin cells, evens skin tone, unclogs pores, prevents acne, and boosts circulation.

Ingredients to be used:

1 cup fine sea salt

4 tablespoons organic avocado oil

2 tablespoons organic jojoba oil

2 -4 drops of lavender essential oil

2 drops peppermint essential oil

Method

First, take sea salt, jojoba oil, and avocado oil and put them in a bowl. Now, add a few drops of lavender and peppermint essential oils and mix until salt is fully coated with oil. Store this in a clean metal or a glass container. Take out one to two tablespoons of this natural exfoliator and rub gently on your feet and hands. Keep scrubbing gently for 30 seconds to a minute, rinse it off with cool water, and pat dry. Don't forget to use a mild moisturizer after finishing off with the exfoliation process.

Benefits

Sea salt is a great natural exfoliant and eliminates dead cells and dirt from the skin gently without clogging pores. Its minerals nourish the skin and retain moisture from within.

Avocado oil for skin acts as a boon - it heals chapped skin, prevents dryness, soothes itchy skin, and makes skin glowing. Lavender essential oil hydrates the skin, and peppermint essential oil calms inflammation. In a nutshell, this is one of the best natural exfoliators for the skin.

3. Prepare a jojoba oil and honey face mask

Facial masks prepared at home with natural ingredients enhance skin's elasticity, hydrate the skin, improve skin texture, prevent acne breakouts, and refine large pores.

Ingredients to be used:

1/2 ripe banana

2 tablespoons organic jojoba oil

1 teaspoon raw honey

1 teaspoon rolled oats

Method

Take a banana, peel it, and chop it into small pieces. Mash it well in a small bowl, and then add honey, oats, and jojoba oil to it. Stir well to form a smooth paste.

Cleanse your face and then add a layer of this honey-oats-jojoba oil face mask all over your face and neck. Rinse it off thoroughly with water after 20 minutes.

Benefits of this DIY facial mask

Bananas keep the skin moisturized and fight wrinkles efficiently, honey calms irritated skin and fades age spots. Oats eliminate dirt from the skin and jojoba oil keeps the skin fresh.

4. Jojoba oil for acne control

Do you want to get rid of stubborn acne? Do breakouts make you upset? Use jojoba oil with tea tree oil to prevent acne.

Ingredients to be used:

2 tablespoons pure, organic jojoba oil

4 drops of tea tree oil

4 drops of clary sage oil

Method

Mix these oils and pour them into a small, clean glass dropper bottle. Shake well before use.

Benefits of this acne-fighting facial oil

Jojoba oil controls oil production and fights acne. Tea tree oil and clary sage oil, both regulate sebum secretion and prevent acne breakouts.

5. Jojoba oil for aromatherapy

Aromatherapy not only calms down tensed muscles, but essential oils used in the process also provide loads of benefits to the skin.

Ingredients to be used:

1 cup of fractionated coconut oil

1/2 cup pure jojoba oil

1/2 cup sweet almond oil

10 to 20 drops of essential oil of your choice (you can use lavender oil, rosemary oil, peppermint oil, ylang ylang oil, or any other essential oil of your choice)

Method

Take a glass container and mix coconut oil, jojoba oil, and sweet almond oil in it. Now, add a few drops of your favorite essential oil(s) to it. Mix well and use this oil to massage your body.

Benefits of this therapeutic oil

Coconut oil calms redness and fights inflammation. Sweet almond oil is an excellent moisturizer, and essential oils soothe the skin. This is a great DIY recipe to relax your muscles and rejuvenate your skin.

6. Jojoba oil and aloe vera face pack

Facial packs help eliminate dead skin cells, nourish the skin, and keep it glowing.

Ingredients to be used:

2 tablespoons of pure jojoba oil

4 drops of lavender essential oil

3 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

Method

Take an aloe leaf, and wash it thoroughly. Keep it in an upright position for half an hour to get rid of the yellow sap, known as aloin. This yellow substance can cause skin irritation, allergies, and rashes. After half an hour, trim the edges of the aloe vera leaf using a sharp knife. Then, scoop the gel out using a spoon. If you want a hassle-free experience, then you can purchase aloe vera gel from the market, just ensure that it is devoid of harsh chemicals.

After you get aloe vera gel, blend it well and add jojoba oil and lavender essential oil to it. Stir well and apply it to your face. Wash it off with lukewarm water after half an hour.

Benefits of this homemade face pack

There are many benefits of using aloe vera gel for face. It treats sunburns, soothes irritated skin, and makes skin fresh and soft. Essential oil and jojoba oil prevents dryness and keeps the skin moisturized.

Which is the best jojoba oil for skin?

When buying jojoba oil from the store, make sure to opt for one that is organic, cold-pressed, unrefined, and pure.

How to use jojoba oil for dry skin?

You can use jojoba oil as a moisturizer to treat dry skin. Simply, take a few drops of pure jojoba oil and massage this onto cleansed skin. You can also mix 3 to 4 drops of jojoba oil into a moisturizer and apply it to your face and body.

Can we use jojoba oil for sensitive skin?

Jojoba oil has potent anti-inflammatory and healing properties; moreover, it is gentle in nature so it can be applied topically to sensitive skin.

Is jojoba oil safe for all skin types?

Although jojoba oil can be used in any skin type, it is always recommended to do a patch test to see how it reacts with your skin.

There are plenty of ways to use jojoba oil for skin, so add it to your skincare routine and say hello to soft, radiant skin.

