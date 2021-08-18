Top 5 glam nail art trends that are affordable and easy to DIY for Fall 2021!

A good manicure has the ability to elevate your entire outfit. Clean hands have their moments, but standard ones at the salon can get monotonous - and often very expensive. Why not try to DIY? This year has been all about joyful colours and expressing yourself – you can let nail art be one such medium because life is too short to have boring nails! Fortunately, it is trendy to be experimenting with nails, and nothing is too extra this fall. We’re talking a high glam quotient that is loud, bold and unapologetic - just like you!

Check out and take inspiration from some of the easiest to DIY and latest nail trends for the upcoming fall season 2021. We have also made you a list of products that you would need to create your own trendy and Instagrammable nails at affordable prices! There are 10 little canvases right at the tips of your fingers – so go do your thing and have fun!

1. Pastels for Days

Pastel colours in fashion and beauty trends have managed to transcend seasons - from spring to now even autumn, pastels are going strong as ever! Truly the highlights of the colour palette of 2021, you should totally go for pastel toned nails in the upcoming season. Try painting every nail a different shade of pastel and ace the most youthful trend of the season! Try these -

Juice Glossy Pastel Nail Polish - Pack of 3

₹ 175.00

Vikson International 24 pc Acrylic Nails - Matte Blue

₹ 399.00

2. Striking Gold

The autumn season and golden tones inevitably go hand-in-hand when talking about glamorous nails. Elegant gilded nails make for bold metallic looks, and have dominated the runways for Fall 2021. Whether you prefer a statement single nail feature, or going all out on your nails, you can never go wrong with classy gold sheen nail paints! You should try -

Colorbar Nail Lacquer - Pure Gold

₹ 199.00

DeBelle Gel Nail Polish - Chrome Gold

₹ 285.00

3. Glitter Glam

Remember your first nail polish, probably a gift when you were a kid? It probably had glitter in it, which made it all the more fun, and we’ve been in love ever since! Thankfully, glitter in nail art is back in style, so say goodbye to boring manicures and add some glitter to your life! Whether you are looking to glam up a regular outfit or you’re going out for the evening, a little glitter can never go amiss! Check these out -

Nykaa Star Studded Nail Enamel - 225 Boujee Rose Gold

₹ 195.00

Lakmé Color Crush Nail Art - Multicolor

₹ 144.00

4. Sophisticated Jewel Tones

In a post-pandemic, creatively expressive era of fashion and beauty, it remains no secret that jewel tones are the newest colours to rock on your nails. Say goodbye to diamonds and mattes for a while, and take the lustrous emeralds, rubies and sapphires for your nails! These flamboyant jewel tones look best on short, rounded nails and can match every single one of your moods! Check these out -

Revlon Nail Enamel - Forest Green

₹ 169.00

Lakmé Absolute Gel Stylist - Deep Sapphire

₹ 199.00

5. Red Wine Vibes

Another showstopper on the runways this season, you too can turn up the romance with deep wine red nails! Elegant, rounded almond shaped nails accentuate this trend the best, and it can even be coupled with the trend of gold as a single statement. This is the ultimate style representing unapologetic passion and the rich vibes of the fall!

Plum Color Affair Nail Polish - Ruby Wine

₹ 185.00

TBOP 24 pc Reusable Fake Nails - Wine Red

₹ 298.00

