Top 5 Lip balms to combat chapped lips this winter

Lips have a thinner layer of skin than the body and hence are exposed to various elements of nature. You also tend to live with dry and cracked lips amid winter and wish for supple lips around the year. Lip balms are those vivacious beauty essentials that will help you in locking the moisture of your lips. Now you can keep your lips hydrated amidst winter with these top 5 lip balms.

1. The Natural Wash Herbal Beetroot Lip Balm

This lip balm is enriched with cocoa and shea butter for healing your chapped lips faster. It also contains the goodness of essential and paraben free oils. This herbal lip balm boosts the moisture of the lips with the help of beneficial ingredients like beetroot. It is a nourishing lip balm perfect for cold and breezy winters.

Price: Rs. 260

Deal: Rs.

2. Nivea Lip Balm

Nivea lip balm is one such lip balm that nourishes, hydrates and moisturises the lips leaving behind a transparent shine. It contains natural oils and shea butter for completed care of your lips. Now you can attain soft and supple lips for 24 hours.

Price: Rs. 140

Price: Rs. 140

3. Organic Harvest Pink Lip Balm

This lip balm is paraben and sulphate free for an ideal lip care. It is infused with the flavour of rose and made purely with lip butter. It is a perfect lip hydrator that heals and nourishes dry chapped lips. In addition, it has a shade of pink that makes the lip look glossy and pout perfect.

Price: Rs. 398

Price: Rs. 398

4. VASELINE Lip Therapy

If you wish to have pink rosy lips, then this VASELINE Lip Therapy balm is ideal for you. It is smooth and soothing once applied. This lip balm contains almond oil for keeping your lips healthy and hydrated throughout the year.

Price: Rs. 2999

Price: Rs. 2999

5. Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturizer

This Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Lip Moisturizer helps in softening the lips with perfect moisture enriched formula. It contains SPF 15 that protects your lips from harmful UV rays. This lip moisturiser can be worn alone or with lipstick. What’s more? This lip moisturiser is tested dermatologically.

Price: Rs. 200

Price: Rs. 200

No more chapped lips with these lip balms in your pocket. Now you can click infinite selfies flaunting your supple rosy lips. Soothe and condition your lips throughout the year without bothering about the external exposures. Smile because you have got your protective shield on.

