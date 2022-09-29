Top 7 benefits of olive oil for hair growth and ways to use it

Touted to be one of the best in the food and skincare world, this oil has numerous health and beauty benefits to offer. Hair fall has become a common problem these days, but no one likes to lose their precious and beautiful tresses. No one wants to wake up and see hair on the pillow - but is there any solution for this? Yes, there is! First things first, it is important to follow a proper hair care routine to prevent hair fall and make your hair stronger. Olive oil for hair works as a boon, as it is laden with ingredients that improve hair texture, prevent split ends, and boost hair growth. There are many benefits of olive oil, and also many ways to use it to stimulate hair growth. From benefits to tips to use it for hair, we have covered it all here. Let us first take a look at the benefits of olive oil. Top 7 benefits of olive oil for hair growth

1. It boosts hair growth A study conducted on mice showed that oleuropein, a compound in olives stimulates hair growth. Apart from that, massaging the scalp with olive oil improves blood circulation, which makes hair grow faster. 2. Olive oil helps in reducing DHT production One of the major factors contributing to hair fall is DHT production. Dihydrotestosterone, commonly known as DHT, is a hormone and a derivative of testosterone. When this hormone is excessively produced by the body, it causes hair fall. It interferes with the cycle of hair growth and makes it easier for hair to fall out in clumps. Oleic acid present in olive oil inhibits 5-alpha reductase, an enzyme that is responsible for converting testosterone into DHT, which in turn reduces the production of DHT. So, massage your hair with olive oil to block DHT production and make your hair shinier and stronger. 3. It provides great nourishment to hair

Massaging your scalp with olive oil not only improves blood circulation but also nourishes hair follicles. The nutrients and unsaturated fats present in olive oil prevent dryness by locking moisture in the hair shaft. 4. It prevents hair breakage Olive oil soothes the scalp and prevents dryness, which in turn reduces hair breakage and makes hair appear voluminous. It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that condition the hair and make them stronger. 5. Olive oil is great for scalp health Dandruff is an irritating problem and can annoy anyone. Olive oil helps soothe irritated scalp and prevents problems like dryness, itchiness, dandruff, and so on. 6. It reduces split ends Olive oil is not suitable to repair split ends, but as it has moisturizing properties, it helps in increasing hair elasticity and preventing split ends. So, if you want to keep your hair soft, healthy and prevent split ends, then use olive oil. 7. It keeps the scalp hydrated and nourished

Olive oil has emollient properties as it contains oleic acid that penetrates deep into the hair shaft to lock moisture and keep the scalp nourished. These were the top 7 benefits of olive oil for scalp and hair. But, how to use olive oil for hair growth? Below are some DIY hair care tips that you should follow as a part of your regular hair care regimen. Ways to use olive oil for healthy and strong hair 1. Egg and olive oil for hair growth Ingredients to be used: 2 egg whites

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil Method Take two eggs and whisk the egg whites along with olive oil in a bowl. Keep whisking till you get a smooth paste, and apply this pack to your hair and scalp. Wear a shower cap to avoid ruining your clothes, and keep the mixture on your scalp and hair for about 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse it off properly with cool water and a gentle shampoo. You can repeat the process once a week to get soft and shiny hair. Benefits of egg white and olive oil hair pack Eggs are a superfood and are loaded with biotin, vitamin A, vitamin E, healthy fats, and folate; all of which replenish moisture and make hair stronger. When combined with olive oil, this pack can do wonders to your hair. 2. Holy basil, neem, and olive oil Ingredients to be used: Neem leaves

Holy basil leaves (Tulsi leaves)

2 - 4 tablespoons olive oil Method Take a handful of neem leaves and holy basil leaves and grind them properly to turn them into powdered form. Add neem and tulsi powder to olive oil and mix well. Apply this paste to your hair and massage gently using your fingertips for 2 to 3 minutes. Let the neem-tulsi-olive oil pack stay on your hair for 30 minutes, and rinse it off using a mild shampoo. You can try this recipe once a week for the best results. Benefits of this hair pack Neem leaves fight dandruff effectively, Holy basil leaves (Tulsi leaves) make hair roots healthy, and olive oil provides awesome nourishment to hair. 3. Olive oil and coconut oil for hair

Ingredients to be used: 2 tablespoons virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons extra virgin coconut oil Method Take three tablespoons of extra virgin coconut oil and heat it slightly in a bowl. Do not overheat. Mix it with olive oil and massage this gently from the root to the tips of your hair. You can keep it overnight and wash your hair the next day in the morning. You can try this remedy once or twice a week to prevent itchiness, and stimulate hair growth. Benefits of coconut oil and olive oil hair pack Coconut oil for hair growth works as a boon as it keeps the scalp moisturized and hydrated. Olive oil prevents dryness and boosts hair growth. 4. Olive oil and banana for hair Ingredients to be used: 1 banana

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil Method Take a ripe banana, peel it, chop it, and blend it to make a puree. Add a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil to banana puree and whisk well to form a smooth consistency. If your hair is extremely dry, you can also add 1/2 tablespoon of organic honey to it. Keep this on your hair for 20 minutes and wash it off properly using a mild, sulfate-free shampoo. Use this hair pack once or twice a week to keep your scalp nourished and moisturized. Benefits of banana and olive oil hair pack Bananas have a host of benefits for hair- it adds luster to hair, eliminates dandruff from the scalp, promotes hair elasticity, protects hair against UV damage, and makes hair frizz-free. This hair pack solves various hair problems including dryness, itchiness, dandruff, hair fall, and so on. 5. Olive oil and rosemary oil for hair fall

Ingredients to be used: 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

3 drops rosemary essential oil Method This is a simple hair pack to make, all you need to do is just combine the oils and heat the mixture for about 15 to 20 seconds. Massage the olive-rosemary oil blend into your scalp for 10 minutes. Wait for 30 to 40 minutes and let the oil do its magic. Use a gentle shampoo and lukewarm water to wash your hair. You can follow this DIY recipe for hair two to three times a month. Benefits of olive oil and rosemary oil for hair Rosemary oil fights inflammation and improves circulation, thereby preventing various scalp problems. Olive oil and rosemary oil gives shine and strength to tresses. 6. Olive oil, honey, and cinnamon for hair loss Ingredients to be used: 1 tablespoon cinnamon powder

1 tablespoon organic honey

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil Method Take all the ingredients and mix them properly in a bowl to get a smooth mixture. Apply the cinnamon-honey-olive oil mixture onto your hair and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wear a shower cap to avoid a mess. Rinse your hair properly with cool water and a mild shampoo. Benefits of cinnamon, olive oil, and honey hair mask Cinnamon stimulates hair growth, prevents hair fall, treats scalp acne, and reduces split ends. Honey keeps the scalp hydrated and makes hair soft and smooth. This hair pack works best for dry hair. You can try this DIY hair care tip once a week for hair growth. 7. Avocado and olive oil for hair Ingredients to be used: 1 avocado

2 -3 tablespoons of olive oil Method Take a ripe avocado and blend it to get its puree. Make sure to blend well so that there are no lumps. Mix it with two to three tablespoons of olive oil and apply this avocado-olive oil hair mask properly. If you want extra hydration, you can also add a tablespoon of honey to it. Wash your hair thoroughly after half an hour. Benefits of avocado and olive oil hair mask Avocados are rich in biotin which helps hair grow faster. Apart from that, it also includes potassium and magnesium that seal cuticle cells and make hair shinier, and also prevent hair breakage. 8. Olive oil and fenugreek for hair A handful of fenugreek seeds

2 tablespoons of olive oil Method Take a handful of fenugreek seeds and blend them to form a smooth powder. Add two tablespoons of olive oil in it, and massage this mixture onto your scalp and hair. Leave the olive oil-fenugreek pack on your hair for 40 to 45 minutes, and then wash it off using mild shampoo and lukewarm water. You can repeat this once a week to get gorgeous tresses. Benefits of olive oil and fenugreek hair pack Fenugreek seeds are packed with protein and iron, two essential nutrients for hair growth. They also include saponins and flavonoids that prevent fungal problems and induce hair growth. This is a highly effective hair mask for hair growth, dryness problems, and itchiness. Important things to keep in mind before you try these masks: Olive oil works for all hair types, but people with fine hair should use only a few drops, and use the mask only once a week. People with thick hair can use more olive oil and consider using the masks two times a week. Also, it is important to shampoo your hair thoroughly using mild shampoo to get rid of the hair mask. Which olive oil is best for hair?