Top 7 Grooming products for men available on Amazon Sale today

Just like women, men also need a good self-care and grooming session once in a while. Making an effort on yourself does not cause any harm and always works out for the absolute best. A lot of men must be finding it difficult to get their regular trimming sessions done. But worry not, like always we have got your back! Here, we have a list of high-quality products with 5-star ratings on the Amazon sale today that will help you fulfil your grooming sessions from home and also save you some bucks.

7 Grooming products for men available on the Amazon sale:

Here we have a list of grooming products for men that will help you look polished and just like a gentleman.

This superfood powered premium will keep your beard well-nourished, groomed and styled. Induced with the goodness of wheat protein and vitamin E, the face and beard wash cleanses and hydrates the beard and skin. A powerful blend of four essential oils, the beard oil softens and nourishes the beard. It is infused with nourishing cedarwood oil to repair hair follicles and strengthen hair strands from root to tip. Argan oil helps fight frizz, itchiness and dandruff while rich macadamia oil helps retain essential moisture and repair damage for added strength and shine. Infused with olive and keratin, the wood scented beard softener softens and helps tame wayward whiskers. The beard trimming scissors snips away split ends without shortening the beard and the beard comb detangles beard hair and helps style the beard just the way you want.

Price: Rs.1670

Deal: Rs.999

This kit contains a pre-shave scrub to gently exfoliate the skin and eliminate all dead skin cells, leaving the skin prepared for a perfect shave and a precision safety razor for the closest shave ever with enhanced effectiveness. The razor consists of a weighted handle that helps with gravity-assisted glide action for a luxurious shave. It also contains a shaving cream with 2 times creamier formula than any other cream out there and enriched with superfoods to prevent post-shave irritation, a post shave balm enriched with witch-hazel plant extract that gives the skin a no burn post-shave pampering with its alcohol-free, anti-irritant properties and a shaving brush.

Price: Rs.3125

Deal: Rs.2549

Attain a perfect salon-like manicure and pedicure at home with this set. This set comprises 12 tools including facial care tools, manicure tools and pedicure tools. Made of high grade stainless steel, it allows safe sterilisation, prevents corrosion and minimises risk of infection. This kit can also be used to clear blackheads and get rid of acne.

Price: Rs.949

Deal: Rs.450

This face care combo set comes up with face wash, face scrub, face serum, face moisturiser and face pack enriched with coffee, green tea extract, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid. It provides you with a tan free and glowing face in this summer season and keeps your skin soft and supple throughout the day. It not only cleanses your face off deep impurities but energises it as well. This face scrub contains coffee arabica that removes dead skin and suntan and aloe vera that takes care of your skin after. The face pack with caffeine and kaolin clay helps relax your skin and unclog pores for letting it breathe better. Enriched with coffee arabica and hyaluronic acid, the serum removes blemishes while providing your face with the nourishment it deserves. Lastly, the coffee and shea butter enriched moisturiser hydrates and evens out skin tone leaving your skin soft and blemish-free.

Price: Rs.1895

Deal: Rs.1099

This hemp grooming kit contains a foaming face wash for youthful and clear skin, a face wash scrub for gentle exfoliation and restoration, a hemp beard oil for beard repair, a hemp hair oil that contains lipids for non-sticky conditioning, a hemp soap for body acne reduction, and a hemp lip balm for restoration of dry lips.

Price: Rs.1093

Deal: Rs.894

This spearmint and thyme gift set is a luxury slice of grooming fun with a boost of sheer freshness. It consists of a shower gel that will help you wake up, a revitalising face wash that will give your face a citrusy bang of freshness, an after-shave balm for smooth and rash-free skin and a lemon and thyme hair and body wash.

Price: Rs.1050

Deal: Rs.850

This natural and uniquely crafted charcoal facial kit for men is loaded with all the skin care essentials you need to detox your skin, remove blackheads and control excess oil to get clearer, brighter and healthier skin. Charcoal is a powerful detox ingredient and this facial kit with a face wash for men, charcoal face scrub, charcoal peel off mask and charcoal face pack is a 4 step regimen that clears impurities and toxins from your skin to improve skin health and prevent blackheads, pimples and acne. It is powered by activated charcoal which has powerful adsorbent properties. This allows charcoal to draw out not just impurities but also excess oil from the skin and leave the skin feeling non sticky and fresh.

Price: Rs.900

Deal: Rs.475

If you have a last minute date night or a face to face interview for your dream job, it is very important to look your best self. These grooming kits will keep you looking polished and just like a gentleman. They are available at astonishing prices on the Amazon sale today. So what are you waiting for? Grab them before it's too late.

