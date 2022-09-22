Top 7 L'Oreal Haircare Products from Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022!

How many times has the salon lady advised you to take proper care of your hair and add n number of professional haircare treatments to your daily beauty regime? While you must have been tempted, the price and the quality of a completely new range of products might have stopped you. Well then, now is the best time to add the goodness of some top-quality L'Oreal haircare products to your haircare routine! To get you started, we have shortlisted some of the top shampoo, conditioner, and serum ranges that are available at steal deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022! Have a look! 7 Best L'Oreal Haircare Products to Pamper Your Tresses

1. L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Shampoo With Protein And Gold Quinoa For Dry And Damaged Hair First off, let’s start with one of the exclusive L'Oreal Professional products from the famous Serie Expert line. Formulated with gold quinoa and wheat protein, this combo of nourishing hair shampoo and masque repairs and smoothens dry and damaged hair to transform the hair's strength and texture. With 13X resistance to hair damage, these work to nourish and strengthen each hair fiber leaving your hair feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. Begin by applying the shampoo on wet hair, lather well, and rinse it off. Follow it up with the hair mask, leave it on for some time, and then rinse it off.

Price: Rs. 1,555 Deal Price: Rs. 1,399 Buy Now 2. L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Shampoo + Masque + Serum Combo Pack For Straightened Hair The L'Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care products are powered by an advanced dual action formula comprising the benefits of Pro-Keratin and Incell technology. Especially meant for straightened hair, this nutri-reconstructor range gently cleanses, smoothens, nourishes, and strengthens straightened hair, while recharging the depleted moisture levels. Apply the Xtenso care shampoo to wet hair and follow it up with the masque. Leave it on for 3-5 minutes and rinse it off. Complete your regime by applying the Xtenso Care serum to towel-dried hair. Spread the serum evenly along the length and tips of the hair strands to give you smooth, hydrated, and manageable hair!

Price: Rs.1,960 Deal Price: Rs.1,737 Buy Now 3. L’Oréal Professionnel Xtenso Care Sulfate-free Shampoo and Hair Masque Combo Are you someone who is confused about their hair type? Or, you find your hair behaves differently with changes in seasons. Well then, this Xtenso Care Sulfate-free Shampoo and Hair Masque Combo is the right product for you! Powered by a dual-action formula, this range is suitable for all hair types. While the keratin helps tame the frizz and smoothen your hair, the Asta-care formulation helps reconstruct, strengthen, and restore your natural hair health and texture. It also helps protect your hair from humidity and other environmental stressors making your hair feel soft, smooth, and manageable.

Price: Rs.2,015 Deal Price: Rs.1,813 Buy Now 4. L'Oréal Professionnel Liss Unlimited Shampoo With Pro-Keratin And Kukui Nut Oil Frizzy hair can be annoying and hard to tame, especially with changes in seasons and humidity levels. But, what if we told you that the L'Oréal Professionnel Serie Expert Liss Unlimited Shampoo and Hair Mask could help control frizzy hair for up to 96 hours? Yes, you got that right! Powered with the rich pro-keratin complex, this range leaves your hair feeling soft, nourished, smooth, and frizz-free. Top it off with the Liss Unlimited Shine Perfecting Blow-dry serum to add the nourishing goodness of evening primrose to your hair. It not only provides a long-lasting shield from humidity and other environmental stressors but also makes rough, frizzy, hair smooth and manageable. Add this complete anti-frizz solution to your haircare routine to keep your hair feeling light, fluffy, and fabulous!

Price: Rs. 2,265 Deal Price: 2,039 Buy Now 5. L'Oréal Professionnel Hair Spa Smooth Revival Shampoo + Conditioner Combo If you have been trying too many products but nothing seems to work well enough to tame your frizzy, unmanageable hair, then you must give this iconic hair care range a chance! Enriched with the nourishing goodness of natural ingredients like apricot oil extracts & water lily, this shampoo and conditioner combo gives you a hair spa experience right from the comforts of your home. This revolutionary haircare range not only detoxes your scalp but also nourishes your rebellious hair making it healthy, smooth, soft, and shiny!

Price: Rs.798 Deal Price: Rs.718 Buy Now 6. L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Smooth Shampoo Now, for those of you intimidated by the price of the L'Oreal Professionnel line of products, you can always count on the budget range of L'Oreal Paris products. Maintaining brand quality and easily available, this L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Smooth Shampoo is paraben-free and silicone-free. It gently cleanses and nourishes your hair with precious essential oils to give you smooth, hydrated, and frizz-free hair! You can also grab the same line of conditioner for a complete haircare solution.

Price: Rs.999 Deal Price: Rs.500 Buy Now 7. L'Oreal Paris Color Protect Shampoo If you are new to coloring your hair, you must have been advised by the salon person to use a color-protect shampoo. The L'Oreal Paris Colour Protect Shampoo is one great option, to begin with., It not only shields your color-treated hair from environmental stressors but also nourishes and strengthens your hair from root to tip. Its active nourishing technology, UVA and UVB filters, and light reflecting system prolongs, protects, and enhances the vibrancy, shine, and luster of your color-treated hair!

Price: Rs.789 Deal Price: Rs.551 Buy Now With such varied options as per your hair type and concern, we are sure you must have shortlisted the right L'Oreal haircare product for you by now! Whether you opt for the high-range sets complete with shampoo, conditioner, and serum, or you want to keep your budget low and try out a color-protect shampoo for the first time, we got you all covered! C’mon now, why wait! Go ahead and build your cart! Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

