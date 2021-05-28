TOP mistakes to avoid is you have sensitive skin and easy ways to tackle it

Dr. Ajay Rana, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician is here to talk you through how to perfect the skincare routine for sensitive skin types.

Sensitive skin is more common these days due to various factors like face masks, climate change, environmental factors and the overall unhealthy lifestyle of a person. People who have fair skin are often likely to have skin that becomes irritated easily. Sensitive skin conditions are more common among people with skin conditions such as rosacea and eczema. In sensitive skin, skin cells can’t hold on to moisture. Loss of more moisture from the skin can easily make it dry and be more reactive to products. This leads to a sensitive skin type.

There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with sensitive skin and many of you may be making these common mistakes that are causing an adverse effect on your sensitive skin:

- To treat sensitive skin types, use mild cleansers only, which contain natural ingredients with no chemicals. Using excessive force on the skin while cleansing can disrupt the skin's balance. Keep exfoliation to a minimum and use only sensitive skin safe exfoliators.

- Using an exfoliating cleanser is very harsh for sensitive skin. Avoid cleansers that contain ingredients that exfoliate are alpha hydroxy acids, like glycolic acid, and physical exfoliators, like a facial scrub made with granules. Over-exfoliation can disrupt the skin barrier to make it worse. Avoid washing your face with a soap-based cleanser that will disrupt the skin barrier and irritate sensitive skin.

- Toners for sensitive skin should not only be free of alcohol and harsh chemicals but also be free of any ingredients that are used to bring about exfoliation in sensitive, oily, acne-prone skin types, since they could be harsh for sensitive skin types. Salicylic acid for sensitive skin can cause mild stinging which could easily irritate sensitive skin causing breakouts or redness. So avoid it and use natural ingredient-based toners.

- Not changing the bedsheets frequently is also one common mistake people with sensitive skin do. It is very important, especially for the one with sensitive or acne-prone skin type to maintain the pillowcases/bedsheets often by cleaning and changing them on time. Your sensitive skin comes in contact with make-up, sweat, dirt, scalp oil, bacteria, etc every time you lie on them, which can clog pores and lead to flare-ups.

- Using excessive force can disrupt the skin’s conditions. Inflammation can get worsened and rough handling can also cause blood vessels or capillaries to burst causing lesions on the skin in the form of small red dots. Always apply the moisturising products gently so as to avoid any skin trouble.

- Using the Wrong Type of Sunscreen can be worse for your sensitive skin type. Don’t use chemical sunscreens that contain active ingredients such as oxybenzone and avobenzone. Use an SPF 30 sunscreen every day, rain or shine, as this will help protect you from sunburn, skin cancer and premature ageing. For sensitive skin, use sunscreen that includes zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. These mineral ingredients are less irritating and less reactive for sensitive skin types.

- Taking long and hot showers can dry out the sensitive skin even more. Sensitive skin is dehydrated, which can raise the chances of irritation. To protect your sensitive skin, limit shower time to five or 10 minutes.

- Retinol is an ingredient that causes minor skin irritation for oily, dry or acne-prone skin types. It can be harsher for sensitive skin. So always consult a dermatologist before choosing the right retinol product as it will have the correct percentage of the ingredient.

- Using Too Many Skin-Care Products can be very harmful for sensitive skin types. The more products you use, the more chances are there for a reaction in a sensitive complexion. Use a plain or basic lightweight moisturizer, which has no active ingredients that are designed to treat acne or that have an anti-ageing purpose. Don't use more products with similar ingredients; it can make the skin sensitive, inflamed and rashy.

- Sleeping without removing makeup, lotion, and other products can irritate the sensitive skin and cause rashes and itching. Use a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser every night before sleeping.

Credits :getty images

