Top spring beauty essentials you need to stock your beauty arsenal with before March

Wave winter skin and heavy-duty moisturisers goodbye because spring is finally here! That means it's time to bust out lightweight serums, mineral sunscreens, gentle cleansers, and more. These products will leave your skin glowing and sun-kissed and will prepare you for swimsuit season. These are the essential beauty products you need to have this spring.

Top spring beauty essentials

1. Sirona Natural Rash Cream

This rash cream is enriched with ​​ingredients like tasmanian pepper fruit extracts, vegetable squalane due and agarwood oil makes this anti chafing rash cream totally natural. It is ideal for rashes and soreness caused due to excessive sweat or rubbing in intimate areas. It also helps protect against rashes due to sanitary pads, friction between heavy thighs, chafing due to sports activities, sores due to cycling saddles, marathon, etc.

Price: Rs.225

2. PEESAFE Anti Chafing Stick

This anti chafing stick is infused with Vitamin E that has antioxidant properties to reduce the damage to your skin and keep it intact. The balanced formula ensures that the pH scale of your skin is maintained and not hindered. The antiperspirant properties improve the sensation of your skin by eliminating foul odour. The stick can be used by cleaning and patting the affected area dry.

Price: Rs.279

3. Miniso Oil-Absorbing Sheets

These sheets rapidly absorb excess oils and help control shine without any powder. Each use soothes, protects and refreshes your face. These oil absorbing sheets come in a handy dispenser for your convenient use, keeping the remaining tissues safe, fresh and sanitary. The packaging is light and small, perfect for travel! It will Instantly absorb excess oil from the face and minor sweating of palms and forehead without a powdery finish.

Price: Rs.110

4. Hottest Ex - Antiversary Super Exfoliant

Exfoliating your skin is an absolute essential during the springtime. This cruelty-free super exfoliant is good for anyone who wants a break from the dead skin and the pale look. It helps hydrate and cleanse the skin, reduces sensitivity, overexposure and inflammation, and also reduces pigmentation. It unveils the skin’s natural glow that one usually loses because of various toxins in the environment. It contains carica papaya, algae extract, rice starch and niacinamide.

Price: Rs.765

5. Inveda Kumkumadi Tailam Face Cream

This kumkumadi tailam face cream is a derivation of luxurious kumkumadi oil which treats various skin problems. It cures dull skin, acne and acne spots, hyper-pigmentation, sun tan, dark circle, bruises, blemishes, wrinkles, sebaceous gland infection. Ayurveda takes time to heal your skin, so sit back, relax and allow the product to do it's magic and you can see the result in a few days. Few skin types may take longer than usual because of different properties of 7 layers of skin.

Price: Rs.895

6. Natural Vibes Sunscreen Lotion

This sunscreen with SPF 30 is an outdoor and indoor water resistant sunscreen and anti-pollution lotion. This triple function sunblock will provide you with protection from UVA/UVB rays and blue light. Toxic nanoparticles in the air and sunburns can weaken your skin leading to broken collagen, dark patches, redness, acne and dryness. This sunscreen lotion will shield your skin by creating a protective barrier that will block the toxins from clogging your pores. It will minimise sun damage and fight radicals that cause premature signs of ageing.

Price: Rs.439

7. Inveda Concentrated Vitamin C Serum

This serum pumps energy to cells and hydrates the skin to deliver healthy flawless spot-free youthful resilience. It cures hyperpigmentation and dark spots, protects from UV rays, and reduces dark circles. Its vital nutrients brighten, hydrate, and energise skin cells while you take your beauty sleep and secure the skin against sun damage, micro pollutants, free radicals, dull, ageing, and open pores. It accelerates the production of collagen that prevents signs of ageing.

Price: Rs.699

8. Pilgrim Alcohol Free Face Toner

Apply a toner to balance the skin’s pH levels and prevent it from becoming dry and dehydrated. Keep your skin fresh and rejuvenated with this vegan face toner. Use this face toner after cleansing your face and it will restore the skin’s pH balance and absorb excess oil without causing any dryness. If you feel tired and lethargic in the morning, this toner will instantly refresh and revitalise your skin and get you ready for your day. It is just your ticket for a quick boost of clear glowing skin and tighter pores anytime during the day!

Price: Rs.282

