Topical products not working for you? 6 Juices that will give you clear skin & healthy hair

If you have used all kinds of skincare and haircare products and have still not succeeded in achieving the clear skin that you desire, then it's time to replace your topical products with these juices. You need to eat and drink healthy in order to have good skin and hair. Here are a few juices that will naturally give you glowing skin and healthy hair.

Kapiva Aloe Vera + Garcinia Juice

Being rich in water content, aloe vera improves hydration levels, keeping the skin supple and glowing. The alkaline pH of aloe vera initiates the process of detoxification, eliminating toxins thereby putting a check on pimples, acne and other skin outbreaks. Garcinia doesn’t allow the loosening of collagen, the protein which helps ward off wrinkles and ageing of skin. The enzymes in aloe support cell regeneration, helping new hair growth.

Price: Rs.475

Kapiva Wild Amla Juice

Enriched with potent antioxidant properties and vitamin C, the wild amla juice not only strengthens hair follicles for effective hair growth but also beats aging cells and naturally cleanses the skin.

Price: Rs.220

Kapiva Thar Aloe Vera Juice

Daily consumption of our pure aloe vera juice has a radiant effect on skin. It helps provide a natural and healthy glow to skin and keeps skin allergies in check.

Price: Rs.284

Kapiva Hair Care Juice

Formulated with nutritious Ayurvedic herbs namely amla, noni, bhringraj, and ashwagandha, this is the best juice for hair. It provides complete nutrition to your hair. The diverse properties of herbs ensures that the root causes of your hair issues are taken care of and your hair gets healthier everyday! Bhringraj helps in stimulating your hair growth and ashwagandha can help in controlling hair loss. Amla is known to prevent premature greying and thinning of hair while noni nourishes your scalp and strengthens hair follicles.

Price: Rs.525

Kapiva Aloe Vera + Amla Juice

Our aloe vera and amla juice is a rich source of calcium, vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin C that help fulfill your nutrition goals. Its anti-ageing properties give your skin and hair a healthy look.

Price: Rs.450

Kapiva Rajasthani Neem Juice

Daily consumption of this pure neem juice has a radiant effect on skin. It aids in diminishing skin ulcers and reduces spots on skin. This natural neem juice for skin has regenerative properties which aids in treating skin dryness and shows signs of delayed ageing. Neem being a natural moisturiser, this juice is said to lighten skin blemishes. It is also good for conditioning of hair as natural ingredients in it reduces hair fall and improves scalp health. Baldness is also said to be treated with consumption of neem juice. Neem has medicinal properties which makes it a worthy drink to tackle dandruff related problems.

Price: Rs.300

