Toxins to avoid in makeup products and their organic alternatives

If you love beauty and makeup, you should not have to sacrifice on the health of your skin. Read on to discover what to avoid and organic alternatives for your favourite beauty products!

If you are a makeup lover, chances are that you like to wear it quite often. Many big brands and seemingly good products may have deeper, darker secrets that they never reveal to you. Are you aware what your favourite makeup products contain? Complex scientific names on the back of fancy packaging remains but a mere formality. You must know how some of the most commonly used chemicals can impact the health of your skin in the long run. If you find any of these on your products, get rid of them ASAP and don’t look back!

1. Sulphates – these are salts made from petroleum or plant sources that are used in beauty products for lathering purposes. They can irritate your eyes and skin, apart from being very bad for the environment.

2. Parabens – these are the most commonly used chemicals in makeup products to make them last longer in the packaging and remain germ-free. As useful as it sounds, parabens are very harmful preservatives that are known to enter the skin, mimic the hormone oestrogen, interfere with reproductive and brain functions, and can even trigger breast cancer.

3. Synthetic colours – these are derived from petroleum or coal tar made of hydrocarbons, commonly present in a lot of commercially available makeup products that claim to be highly pigmented. These are often the causes of acne breakouts, skin irritations, cancer or even ADHD.

4. Talc – this is the softest naturally occurring mineral, responsible for the smooth textures of products like talcum powder, eyeshadow pigments, blushes, etc. However, talc is directly linked to ovarian cancer, and can cause lung tumours if inhaled.

5. Lead – this is not directly used, and hence never mentioned in the ingredients big brands provide. Lead is a very common pollutant in colourants used in products like lipsticks, eyeliners, foundations, etc. Prolonged heavy exposure to it can cause various kinds of skin cancers.

This is a reality check that we all needed! Even an elaborate, proper skincare routine would not be able to fix the damage done by harsh chemicals that may be present in your favourite makeup products. Hence, it is absolutely essential to be aware of what you are putting on your skin. There are a few indigenous brands that are certified vegan and organic. Let’s start replacing some of our makeup products with 100 percent pure and organic makeup products today from these top 3 organic beauty brands!

1. Biotique Naturals – Biotique products are guaranteed to be made of 100 percent pure, organic, preservative-free ingredients that are renewable natural resources. It has become one of the most trusted beauty and skincare brands in India as they continue to provide products that have long-term benefits, and are specially curated for Indian skins. Check out some of the best makeup products they have to offer-

2. SoulTree – This is the first Indian brand to provide products that are European-certified, and are pure blends of Ayurvedic techniques and ingredients. The brand’s mantra is based on the triple seal of truth – Ayurvedic, Organic and Ethical. Check out some of the best organic makeup products that will leave your skin feeling better than ever before –

3. Forest Essentials – This is one of the top luxury beauty and makeup brands in India. They are the first ones to be truly transparent about the ingredients used in their products, which are all 100 percent organic and ethically sourced as well! Check out some of the makeup products they offer-

