Travel Skincare: 5 easy tips to take care of your skin while travelling this holiday season

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to do in order to take care of your skin this while travelling during the winter holidays. Check it out

If you are someone who is about to travel during the upcoming holidays, you will need to understand what that does to your skin. The change in weather and the kind of air around can directly affect the skin causing it to break out more than ever. Not just that, but the water that you usually use to wash your face also changes that makes it difficult for the skin to maintain it’s usual pH balance. So, if you are someone who is planning to travel this holiday season, we have a few travel skincare tips that will maintain your skin’s regular texture and prevent any unwanted breakouts.

Watch the kind of water you are using

As we just mentioned, the change of the water on the skin can cause an imbalance of the pH levels making it prone to breakouts. If you are someone who is already prone to acne, you can use mineral water to wash your face if you feel like it.

Face mists

Face mists are the best things to keep in your purse when you are travelling. When you are on a long flight, your skin is bound to get dry. Just splash a few drops of your favourite face mist on your face and you’d be good to go. This is the best tip to keep your skin hydrated if you have dry or combination skin even during the winters.

SPF

Using sunscreen is the most important thing to do while travelling. It protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun. it also goes a long way and works as a layer between the cold atmosphere and your skin. Never skip it!

Sheet Masks

There’s a great chance that you’d be out all day when you are travelling. This will allow all the impurities to stick to your skin when you are out. So, when you do come back to the hotel, make sure to cleanse the skin and give it the nourishment it needs with your favourite sheet mask. Not just that, the sheet masks will also take care of the dry skin that is a product of the cold air outside.

Don’t compromise on sleep

When on a vacation, we often forget to sleep right. If you are someone whose skincare is on point but the skin also breaks out, it is probably because of lack of sleep. Make sure you sleep well and cover-up for all the things your skin goes through in the day.

DISCLAIMER: These tips and tricks are advised based on research and easy accessibility. However, it is always advised to consult a doctor or to do a patch test before using them to avoid allergic reactions.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :STYLECRAZE

Read More