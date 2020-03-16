Trend Alert: Coloured eyelashes, the only secret weapon you need to make your eyes POP

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/coloured_eyelashes_cover_image.jpg?itok=iyfsGiNN

Coloured falsies are everywhere on Instagram and as spring/summer approaches, this is all you’re going to need to make a statement. Check it out

If you are as OTT as we are, chances are you already know about false lashes already. From extensions that stay for almost a month to falsies that you can glue on when you want to add a little something extra to your look, lashes are an important part of every beauty junkie’s arsenal. Whether you like that extra bit of drama or love the subtle effect, lashes have the power to make or break a look.

Now, the beauty gurus of the world have taken the whole false lash obsession to a whole new level by making it more dramatic and colourful. Yes, you heard it right - Colourful!

We will admit to the fact that we saw this coming! You ask why? Well, every trend that surfaces the internet is then taken to its peak with all sorts of experimentation and then it all turns up at the unicorn trend station. Now, the fitting example here could be that of eyebrows. As soon as the world started obsessing over brows, the beauty industry took it a notch higher with rainbow brows to even wiggly ones and not to mention some made it look like a flower shrub!

Proving our point here, the same is the case with lashes. If you are into drama, this is the trend for you. Beauty divas around the globe are taking their love for falsies to a whole new level with - coloured lashes and Instagram is filled with all kinds of inspiration you need. From pink to purple to blue, you name it and it is there!

This new trend of 2020 was debuted just a few weeks back with a makeup artist, Lauren B. Brown who went viral for matching her eyelashes with her lipstick and needless to say, we are still not over the art she created!

never going back to black lashes! pic.twitter.com/70bKNksKG9 — LAUREN B. BROWN (@RAGGEDYROYAL) February 4, 2020

In just a matter of time, people all over Instagram went berserk over how gorgeous she looked and started putting up their own versions of the same.

Now, you might think that that’s how much further the trend could go. But, in a tweet by Lauren, that read ‘Never going back to black lashes!’ she also debuted another piece of art - Rainbow lashes!

Considering that the game has officially been changed, we cannot wait to see what more comes out of this trend. If you would like to hop on this trend but are a little sceptical, start off with a neutral colour, like a dark blue or purple. If falsies aren’t your strength, then invest in some coloured mascara and take this look out for a spin. See how you feel about it then!

What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

