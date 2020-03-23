Trend Alert: Florals for spring but on your NAILS; The groundbreaking manicure trend that has everybody raving

One of the biggest spring trends that sprout up every year, are florals. Read on to know how you can incorporate this on your nails.

With spring and summer almost here, everybody wants to get in on the raging trend that makes its way back no matter what - FLORALS. Much to Miranda Priestly’s utter disdain, florals always come back around spring. They might not be groundbreaking but they’re definitely a crowd favourite. Everything from outfits to accessories has floral and botanical prints on them, making us wonder why a major chunk of our OOTD - nails, don't have the same!

Ensuring one's manicure game is on point, the millennials seem to be delving into everything from sunflower to colourful whacky floral designs to spruce up their nails and generating enough hype for summer.

We have got to admit - there is something extremely fresh about the bloom after dark grey manicure that matched the dull grey skies. Needless to say, flowers make for the ultimate mood-booster and on the nails, it also makes for a stellar upgrade! And while we're spending more time at home, nothing like floral nails to bring about cheer while also preserving sanity.

floral fingernails are all things sunny, pretty, fun and refreshing - exactly the kind of party we love. All you need to do is dig up your favourite colourful nailpaints and give the nail art a try. If you struggle in the art field, you can use stick-ons to do the trick and achieve the look.

Gigi Hadid jumped on the bandwagon with daisies on her ring fingernails with a classic french manicure to ensure her look is all things classy.

Kendall Jenner too is a fan of the trend as she sported sunflowers on all her nails to spruce up her summer look.

Here are some more manicure ideas you can try out this spring.

What are your thoughts? Which pattern will you incorporate on your nails this summer? Comment below and let us know.

