Trend Alert: Forget mattes, glossy lips are back in trend and here’s how you can rock it in style

It’s 2020 and makeup trend like glossy lips have gone a full circle and rose back from the dead. Find out all the celebrities who’ve already got their hands on this new trend!
All we’ve learnt in the past few years is the fact that history repeats itself at least when it comes to fashion. From boot cut jeans to crop tops to neons and bangs, we have enough proof to back up this fact. This time around we are back with another new trend and if you’re a 90’s kid just like us, you’ll know the intensity of our love for it. 

Glossy lips were all the rage back in the nineties with metallics and colourful sheen later added to the mix. While mattes had a great moment in the early 2010s and probably still trump many beauty closets, glossy lips are making a comeback in a BIG way. Hollywood celebrities have already confessed their love for ‘high glosses’ as they say, Bollywood is slowly catching up with the trend. 

Talking about Hollywood celebrities, Kendall Jenner is a huge advocate for glosses so much so that she added it to her own collection that she’s working on with sister Kylie Jenner. 

The fabulous Jennifer Lopez loves her glosses and finds every reason to rock it in style!

The Riverdale actress, Lili Reinhart is also a big fan of glosses and to be honest, we couldn’t find even one of her selfie without a glossy lip!

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

Coming back to our homeland, the actress and now beauty entrepreneur, Katrina Kaif is already ahead of her game and rocking glossy lips like no one else!

Deepika Padukone has been a great advocate for bold matte lips but in the past few months, she is slowly making a shift towards glossy finishes!

Being a millennial, Janhvi Kapoor has already hopped on the trend and rocked glossy finishes multiple times. 

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time you get your hands on some glosses! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, Anushka Sharma: Celebs who swear by their LOVE for chunky silver jewellery

Credits :getty images, instagram

