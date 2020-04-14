Trend Alert: THIS no heat curl method is taking over Instagram and Tik Tok; What are you waiting for?

While everyone is sitting at home with very less to do, here’s a no-heat way to curl your hair. It’s time to master it!

Newer fashion trends keep coming up every now and then and we are always on our toes to make you aware of it. However, these days, the frequency of it has increased, considering the fact that everyone is at home with very little on their daily agendas. So, while self-care Sundays have become more like self-care every day, home remedies have now taken over our beauty everyday rituals.

Coming back to the point, this new hair hack has been making rounds on Instagram and Tik Tok and considering how easy it is to do, we have a feeling that it is here to stay. This no-heat curl method is what we’ve all been waiting for and while braids do the damn work, the output of this one has left us surprised!

All you need is your bathrobe belt and some water. Start by laying the belt over your head where you would typically wear a headband. Now, start sectioning your hair and twisting it around the belt. Once done, fasten it with a rubber band at the end and continue to the same for the other side. Spray it on with some water of you like or just leave it on for a few hours/overnight.

The next day, the open the tendrils and voila, you have the curls of your dream!

What are you waiting for? It is time for you to try it out.

Let us know about your experience in the comments section below.

