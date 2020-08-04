  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. fashion

Trend Alert: What is dolphin skin and how can you achieve this clear skin look with makeup?

Did you always want skin clear as glass? This new trendy makeup is just for you and Hollywood celebrities are already obsessed!
5416 reads Mumbai
Trend Alert: What is dolphin skin and how can you achieve this clear skin look with makeup? Trend Alert: What is dolphin skin and how can you achieve this clear skin look with makeup?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We know how the world is immensely obsessed with clear skin. For over years now, we've seen some of the craziest makeup trends that stand in favour of the whole clear skin obsession. From dewy makeup to strobing, every makeup and beauty trend that the whole obsession a new step further. Now, we're back with yet another trend that has the world talking. 

Dolphin skin is the latest celebrity makeup trend that aims at giving you glowy, clear skin like you just stepped out of the water (pun intended!). Just like dolphins even your skin can get clear highlighted glow with the help of makeup. All you need to do is choose a great highlighter because that is going to be the highlight of your makeup look. (again, pun intended!)

Just like any other makeup look, it is important to set the base right which is why to make sure to use products that fill out your pores and fine lines. Next, start by using your highlighter on the high points of your cheek, your nose, the brow bone, in the middle of your brows, your temples and just dab the excess on your cheek. Yes, this requires you to highlight most of your face and make you literally glow like a Goddess. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The term Dolphin makeup was coined by makeup artist Mary Philips and we have seen quite a lot of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen already giving it their stamp of approval. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Sophie Turner: 5 Celebrities who have tried and tested the Terracotta makeup look 

Credits :instagram, getty images, glamour

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement