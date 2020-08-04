Trend Alert: What is dolphin skin and how can you achieve this clear skin look with makeup?

Did you always want skin clear as glass? This new trendy makeup is just for you and Hollywood celebrities are already obsessed!

We know how the world is immensely obsessed with clear skin. For over years now, we've seen some of the craziest makeup trends that stand in favour of the whole clear skin obsession. From dewy makeup to strobing, every makeup and beauty trend that the whole obsession a new step further. Now, we're back with yet another trend that has the world talking.

Dolphin skin is the latest celebrity makeup trend that aims at giving you glowy, clear skin like you just stepped out of the water (pun intended!). Just like dolphins even your skin can get clear highlighted glow with the help of makeup. All you need to do is choose a great highlighter because that is going to be the highlight of your makeup look. (again, pun intended!)

Just like any other makeup look, it is important to set the base right which is why to make sure to use products that fill out your pores and fine lines. Next, start by using your highlighter on the high points of your cheek, your nose, the brow bone, in the middle of your brows, your temples and just dab the excess on your cheek. Yes, this requires you to highlight most of your face and make you literally glow like a Goddess.

The term Dolphin makeup was coined by makeup artist Mary Philips and we have seen quite a lot of celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen already giving it their stamp of approval.

