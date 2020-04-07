Trend Alert: What is Skin Fasting? Does this minimalist Instagram skincare trend actually work?

This new skincare trend needs no investment and works wonders for the skin. Find out more

Almost on a daily run, we come across skincare routines, rituals and products that work wonders. However, they are such that they only seem to work for a certain skin type or is limited to a certain atmospheric region - humid, cold, etc. But, there are some who seem to catch our eye and that of the rest of the world.

On the other hand, there are some rituals not only work for the skin but are also backed with science and theories that you almost cannot deny. These rituals then seem to turn into a trend almost at the blink of an eye. One such trend surfacing the internet right now is ‘skin fasting’.

While most of the world is in quarantine, we are all here making the most of it by indulging in self-care with a full-blown beauty ritual followed by layers of facemasks. However, this new trend is against everything and especially when it comes to building layers of products.

Skin Fasting is essentially fast for your skin that requires you to give up all your beauty and skincare products for a few days. Now, what this means is that you ditch all your skincare products and let your skin deal with the problems it has on its own. Now, the idea behind this is - when you have a fixed skincare routine or at least use the bare minimum, a moisturiser, the skin gets used to getting that extra oil from it. Now, to balance it out, the natural sebum glands of the skin stop producing natural oils or even if it does, it does it in a much smaller quantity. In a longer run, your skin starts depending on the external products and in turn reduces the production of natural oils and nutrients.

Now, to avoid this, you do not need to throw away your products but, it is time to press that reset button on your skin. To do that, start by reducing the number of products you use on your skin instead of doing it all at once. See how your skin reacts to it and once you stop using products on your skin, let it breathe and naturally defend itself for a few days. Once, the fast is done, slowly introduce a few products to your skin. This will again enable to balance the external products with natural oil and nutrients.

However, one product you cannot fast from is the SPF. you need to use your normal sunscreen even when you are sitting indoors or on skin fast.

Considering the fact that we are always home, this trend has come during a time when we can not only ditch our skincare products but also never let the makeup brush touch our face!

What are your thoughts on this minimalist skincare trend? Let us know in the comments section below.

