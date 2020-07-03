  1. Home
THIS is the trendiest hairstyle on the internet right now & here’s how you can get it at home during lockdown

No, we aren’t exaggerating when we say this is the TRENDIEST thing on the internet and it’s time you give it a try!
4344 reads Mumbai
THIS is the trendiest hair style on the internet right now & here’s how you can get it at home during lockdownTHIS is the trendiest hair style on the internet right now & here’s how you can get it at home during lockdown
We know we have a reputation of exaggerating things but let’s be honest here, what’s life if there’s nothing dramatic to keep us going! Now, if you are fashion and beauty enthusiasts just like us, you’ll know how big the ‘Dyed bangs’ trend is. From influencers to celebrities, everyone has climbed this new hair dye bandwagon and have made the most of it! 

Short or long, your bangs need to be highlighted and we know how far we’ve come with that! Literally everyone I know has managed to cut their own hair at home and let’s be real, while that was fun, how many of you already regret it? 

Okay, back to the topic in hand, dyed bangs have taken over the internet and it’s time you give it a try! Why is it getting popular? Well, because all you need is a pack of hair dye and it will work even if you have literally zero hair colouring experience.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@gabriellaghz) on

All you need to do is section a part of your hair in the front. Tie the rest begins and secure it away from the strands in hand. Now, get to work! Mix the dye and mentioned on the packet and apply it on your hair. Leave it on for the desired time and voila you’ll be good to go!

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brittany Xavier (@brittanyxavier) on

Tik Tok or Instagram, no matter where you see, dyed bangs are all the rage! Also, let us get you in on a secret, there’s also a DIY method to do the same if you’re scared of committing to colour just like us. Just pull the strands out as you’d do for the dyeing part and religiously apply concealer on it. We know it sounds weird but trust us! Now, grab an eyeshadow palette and take a colour of your choice. Use your fingers or a brush to apply it on your concealed hair. Let everything dry and look at you, you’re now amongst the most trendy people on the internet!

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

What are your thoughts about this raging trend? Let us know in the comments section below.

