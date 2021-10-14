Tricks to moisturise your hair without oil

Oiling the hair is the primary way to moisturise your hair. But few hair oils seem to block the pores of the scalp which indirectly paves way to hair fall. The majority of the women are reluctant to apply hair oil as it leads to dandruff, hair fall and hampers the quality of hair. To remove the oil off your hair, shampoo is mandatory. Having said that, shampoos with chemicals further lead to dry and frizzy hair.If you don't want oily hair massaging sessions but still want to moisturise your hair, then you have landed on the correct page.

We bring to you simple tricks to moisturise your hair in the most natural way. Scroll to know what you need!

1. Honey

Honey has two master blaster properties to moisturise your hair. It has emollient and humectant properties that makes it the number 1 hair moisturiser. It adds the missing shine to the hair and smoothens it to the fullest. If you want to retain the luster of your hair, moisturise it with honey. Bidding adieu to dry strands is easy when you have honey.

2. Curd

Curd’s healthy bacteria is of utmost good for better scalp conditions. It moisturises the hair from the roots and strengthens it. If you wish to have long hair then curd is the most natural solution to prevent hair fall. It nourishes dry hair and keeps the scalp hydrated. This natural hair mask is the perfect oil replacement.

3. Eggs

Eggs are superfood for hair. They are rich in Vitamins, folate, biotin and nutrients that are required for healthy hair. It deeply nourishes the scalp and prevents breakage and shedding of hair. While washing your hair, make sure that your shampoo contains eggs. Eggs are recommended for elevating hair quality.

4. Avocado

Avocado is a fruit that possesses biotin and vitamins which are necessary for good hair quality. Mask your hair with smashed avocados and experience the smoothness. In addition, avocados prevent hair breakage problems and also promote hair growth.

5. Banana

Want to make your hair thicker and stronger? Mask them up with bananas. Bananas contain silica and antimicrobial properties. These two elements help you to get rid of dandruff symptoms and dry scalp. Women often experience flaky scalp. To eliminate flakes, bananas are at your rescue.

The quality and texture of hair differs from person to person. Few women love oiling their hair as it suits them but a couple of them come in contact with hair problems post the oiling sessions. No matter what kind of hair you possess, your quality of hair will determine which hair moisturiser is meant for you. Now wave goodbye to hair oils and apply these natural tricks in your everyday life.

