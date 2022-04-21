Triple Cleansing: A 3-step routine to clean your skin free from dirt & let it live the smooth and healthy life

There's no lazy route to keeping your skin clean. Let's get it straight, going to bed with an unwashed face is a sin you should think of indulging in. Known to be a game-changing step, no matter your beauty goals, keeping your skin healthy is something to intentionally strive for. You can't think of layering products on your skin when you know the deepest of the layers has no room to breathe to take in formulas. We've all heard enough about fruits that your cleansers can bear but is summer the right time to amp your face cleansing game?

Lots of sweat, sunshine, and pollution to deal with. And, it can't get any better for those with excessively oily skin. Right? Double-cleansing, a Korean-beauty trend, was surely a hit when you had to count on oil-based and water-based cleansers. This was to ensure that no grease was left behind and that your skin was well-cleansed with no dirt in sight. And to make this game stronger, came the 'Triple Cleansing'.

So, why must you give this a try or simply ignore it? There's more than one way to do with the core concept being to keep your skin looking rejuvenated, ultra-clean and soft. So, how do you cleanse thrice?

Start with an oil-based cleanser, follow up with a cream cleanser and conclude it with a gel or a foaming cleanser. Wash your hands clean before you kickstart this routine. Do not do this twice a day. If overdone, this can weaken your skin's barrier, strip the skin of normal oil and lead to dry skin. If you have acne-prone and dry skin, you should absolutely refrain from trying this.

Want to try another way to ace this? Pick up a makeup remover or cleansing wipes, take cleansing oil, and round it off with a foaming cleanser. If your skin gets exposed to hot temps or if you're big on makeup, triple cleansing is truly a saviour.



