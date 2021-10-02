Try these 5 superfoods for an instant GLOWING skin

Let's be true, we all want glowing skin despite the makeup. Yes, we do like to dress up and put makeup on when we want to, it is tiring to see makeup as a necessity to hide our dull skin. We have envied celebs who have naturally flawless skin but what is the secret to their glow? A healthy and nutritious diet. Because it doesn't matter what high-end products you use, the food we eat impacts us the most at the end of the day.

Binging on processed foods high in sugar and fat will not only make your skin dull but prone to acne and breakouts. And naturally, you don't want that. Your diet needs to be rich in protein, vitamins, fibre with lots of fruits and vegetables. So next time if you go out for groceries, pick these items that we have listed below for glowing skin.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are full of omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants that not only make the skin bright and beautiful but also have anti-ageing properties. Packed with minerals and vitamins, they also aid in the production of collagen.

Berries

Berries like strawberries or blueberries can give you glowing skin as well. They remove toxins from our bodies and also serve as a perfect snack. Having anti-inflammatory properties and being rich in vitamins, they reduce fine lines and wrinkles as well.

Almonds

Almonds are rich in Vitamin A that protects the skin from sun damage. They keep our blood vessels dilated which keep our skin hydrated in return. They contain fatty acids and vitamins that help us get rid of blemishes.

Fish

Fish is extremely good for our body and skin. The omega 3s and nutrients are essential for our skin to be glowing and healthy. Seawater fish like salmons, sardines are very healthy for us.

Leafy vegetables

This is the most important food of all. They are loaded with antioxidants and vitamins that can reduce the dullness of your skin and enhance its glow. Spinach, broccoli, lettuce, celery and coriander can do wonders to your skin.

These were the 5 superfoods you need to include in your diet. Turmeric is also a very helpful spice for getting glowing skin. Another thing that is a priority is to drink lots and lots of water to keep your skill hydrated throughout the day. And that's it. Try these and see the difference.

