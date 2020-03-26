Try THESE beauty home remedies as you are housebound due to the Coronavirus lockdown

We're all stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and with no parlours open most of us have to rely on ourselves to indulge our skin and hair on our own at home and this is why we need some quick and easy beauty remedies that we can use to pamper our hair and skin.

The coronavirus outbreak has left us stuck at home with nothing much to do. Usually, we would love to spend some time alone and indulge yourself but the social distancing has left us confused and bored out of our minds but this is the perfect time to spend in some self-care and self-love. We usually don't have enough time to pamper our skin due to our work and all the stress but now that we have gotten a break from going into the office, we're also saving a lot of time and can use this time to indulge in beauty remedies. This is the perfect time to experiment with different beauty ingredients and you don't need to step out or use products bought off the shelf. Now that we're trapped inside our homes, we can keep ourselves entertained by using simple kitchen ingredients for your beauty treatments and we all know the benefits of using natural ingredients to maintain our beauty.

Here are some fun beauty remedies to try while you're homebound.

1. Don't throw away the used tea bags instead put it in the fridge for 10 to 15 minutes and then keep them on your eyes for a few minutes. You can use green tea bags or regular tea bags. You can also take 2 spoons and put them in the fridge and then put them on your eyes to soothe them and reduce the puffiness.

2. You can mix one part of apple cider vinegar with 3 parts of water and use it to rinse your hair. This can help cleanse your hair and scalp and normalises the pH levels of your scalp.

3. Mix 3 spoons of coconut oil with 3 spoons of olive oil and boil it with some curry leaves and methi leaves. You can also add some hibiscus flowers to this mixture if you want. Apply this mixture to your hair and let it stay overnight and cleanse your hair with a mild shampoo the next morning and condition as usual.

4. You can mix equal parts of sugar and honey and lemon juice and heat it in a pan till the sugar in it melts properly and changes colour. Use this natural mixture to wax your arms and legs now that you're stuck at home for nearly a month.

5. You can mix some turmeric with fresh milk cream and add some gram flour to it and squeeze some fresh lemon juice to it. Make a smooth paste and use it to pamper your skin.

Credits :idivapexelpixabay

