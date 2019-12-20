Try THESE easy amla home remedies for healthy hair

Amla is known to work wonders with our hair and instead of spending loads of money on hair products and hair spa, it's better to use some quick and easy amla home remedies for healthy and lustrous tresses.

The Indian gooseberry, also known as amla, has been known for all the benefits it provides our hair and body. Amla has been a part of our hair care routine for ages, in some way or the other. Be it using amla oil or consuming amla daily for a healthy body and healthy hair. Not only can amla help you achieve healthy and shiny hair but it also aids in hair growth. It has a lot of fatty acids which help strengthen your hair follicles and make them look more lustrous and strong. It is also rich in vitamin C which helps in preventing premature greying of hair and keeps them black. Amla is also rich in antioxidants and vitamins and can help improve blood circulation and hair growth and also reverses a lot of hair damage. Other than this, amla can also help in improving the texture and quality of your hair and prevent breakage and treat itchy scalp and dry hair. Now the question is, how do we use amla for better hair quality?

Here are some ways to use amla for our hair:

1. Drinking a glass of fresh, homemade amla juice can be great for your hair as well as your health. Take 4 amlas and chop them, add them to the grinder along with a glass of water. Grind it and drink this fresh amla juice everyday in the morning for the best results.

2. You can also use an amla hair mask for healthy hair. Chop a few amlas and leave the pieces out in the sun to dry. Once it dries, grind it into a fine powder. Now mix 3 teaspoons of amla powder with an equal amount of freshly squeezed lime juice and add 2 teaspoons of honey in it and make a smooth paste. Apply this mixture to your hair and let it dry before you rinse it with cold water and shampoo as usual.

3. Mix two teaspoons of amla powder with two teaspoons of shikakai powder and add some water to make a smooth paste. Apply a thin layer of this mixture on your hair and scalp and let it dry before you wash it and shampoo as usual.

4. Mix equal amounts of fresh amla juice with some almond or olive oil and apply it on your hair and scalp. Let it stay for an hour before you rinse your hair and shampoo as usual. Don't miss out the conditioner.

5. You can also make an amla hair mask by mixing 2 teaspoons of amla powder with 4 spoons of curd and mix it well and avoid any lumps. Apply this all over your hair and scalp and let it dry before you shampoo your hair.

Credits :femina

