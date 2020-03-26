Try THESE foot soaks to relax and remove the dead skin; Check it out

Our feet don't get enough care and end up with dry skin and dead skin cells and you don't have to exfoliate your feet or go for a pedicure to get smooth feet. You can easily do it at home with some simple foot soaks and relax.

Our feet are usually the most ignored. We tend to forget that the skin on our feet also needs care and love. We spend most of the time on our feet walking or standing or running. Our feet usually are bound in socks and shoes which is why they lack moisture and end up with a lot of dead skin. We don't moisturise our feet and don't exfoliate them either. This is why it's important to take care of your feet and pamper them with some simple foot soaks that can help in removing the dead skin cells and softening the skin. We don't need to spend a lot of money and buy expensive products in order to take care of your feet. There are some simple home remedies that can help you prevent dry and cracked feet and remove the dead skin cells and keep your feet looking smooth and healthy.

Here are some easy foot soaks for happy feet.

1. Mix half a cup of Epsom salt in a bucket of warm water and let it dissolve after that add a few drops of lavender essential oil to it and mix it well. Soak your feet in this water for up to 20 minutes and then wipe them dry and moisturise properly.

2. Take a tray and add one litre of warm milk and 5 spoons of honey and 2 spoons of salt. Mix it well and add some warm water if needed. Soak your feet in this mixture for up to 30 minutes and then wash them with plain water and pat them dry.

3. Take a bucket of warm water and add half a cup of Epsom salt and mix it till it dissolves. Now add a few drops of tea tree essential oil along with some peppermint essential oil and mix it well before you soak your feet in it. Pat dry your feet after 20 minutes.

4. Mix half a cup of apple cider vinegar with a bucket full of warm water and add one spoon of olive oil and a few drops of your favourite essential oil and soak your feet in it for 15 to 20 minutes.

5. Mix 2 spoons of glycerin with 5 spoons of rose water and put it in half a bucket of water. Mix it well and soak your feet in it for up to 30 minutes and then pat dry with a soft towel.

Credits :pinkvillapixabaypexel

