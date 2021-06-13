Tulsi DIY home remedies to unlock its ANCIENT secrets for hair growth and dandruff free scalp

Get your healthy hair fix with nature’s ultimate holy care.

Tulsi also referred to as the Ocimum tenuiflorum and Holy basil is massively appreciated in the field of Ayurveda for its impeccable ability to tackle eye pain, immunity concerns, cold, insect bites, joint pain, and many more ailments. It works as a healthy switch with your regular cup of tea or coffee that can help to detox your body naturally. This age-old herb is jam-packed with antioxidants, vitamins, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory agents that help to prevent the appearance of blackheads, calm acne-prone skin, combat dandruff, and control hair loss.

Although its benefits have been touted to alleviate health issues, it deserves equal credit in the world of beauty. Here are a few do-it-yourself recipes that boast of tulsi's benefits and will serve as a foundation for eradicating everyday hair problems.

For hair loss

Ingredients:

A handful of fresh tulsi leaves

2 tbsp coconut oil

Procedure:

1. Wash the leaves well to get rid of dust and dirt.

2. Place it inside the blender with little water to form a paste.

3. Mix the paste and the coconut oil.

4. Apply it onto your scalp and let it sit for 45 minutes.

5. Cleanse it off with cold water and shampoo your hair well.

For dandruff

Ingredients:

2 tbsp tulsi paste

1 tbsp yogurt

1/2 aloe vera gel

Procedure:

1. Combine these anti-dandruff ingredients in a bowl.

2. Once the paste is formed, use your fingertips to spread it on your scalp.

3. Massage it well and rinse it off post 45 minutes with cold water.

Tip: Use this mask twice a week for better results.

For dry hair

Ingredients:

2 tbsp tulsi paste

1 tbsp olive oil 1/2 tbsp mashed banana

Procedure:

1. Form a thick paste by blending the three ultra-hydrating ingredients in a bowl. 2. Apply the mixture from root to tip. 3. With cold water, remove the mask after 45 minutes. 4. Note: Alter the measurements as per the length of your hair. For grey hair

Ingredients: 2 tbsp tulsi paste 1 tbsp amla powder 1/2 coconut oil

Procedure: 1. Put together the three ingredients and work it from the root to the tip of your hair. 2. Let the mask get well absorbed for up to 45 minutes. 3. Clean it with cold water and use a mild shampoo to ensure the paste hasn't left any residue behind. 4. Note: Tweak the quantity as per the length of your hair.

