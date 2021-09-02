Turmeric and its wonders: 5 different ways the common spice can be beneficial to your skin

Turmeric or Haldi, as we commonly know it, is a staple ingredient in our kitchens. We use it in our daily food to enhance its flavour but what you don't know is that it has been a part of the skincare routine of Indian women for generations. But as civilisation advanced and people got busy with their everyday jobs, beauty products came in bottles with turmeric as one of the ingredients. But sadly, they couldn't work their magic as there is no substitute for real turmeric.

Turmeric has been used for both internal and external benefits for ages. This sunset-yellow spice has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties and can even fight diseases. And the extraordinary thing is that it actually works wonders on the skin. So don't go spending a million bucks on your skincare routine. Just get up, go to your kitchen and take out wherever you keep the turmeric. It only requires a little bit of your time. Let's not waste any more time and get to the benefits of turmeric.

Treats Acne

Acne has become a major problem for many young women around the world. They are painful and ugly that ends up leaving MARKS! But we don't want that. Turmeric's anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial agents help fight the acne-causing bacteria and reduce the swelling of the skin. Just take a teaspoon of turmeric and mix well with a tablespoon of raw honey. Add lemon juice if you want. Apply the paste on your cleansed face and leave for 15 minutes. Wash off with warm water.

Fights Aging

The truth is, everybody will age. But don't you want to hold on to youth just a little bit longer? Dust, pollution and harmful UV rays lead to premature ageing. Don't worry, turmeric is here to your rescue. Apply a paste of turmeric, honey and milk to your face. Cleanse after 15 minutes with cold water. Do this regularly and you can see the difference yourself.

Heals scars and wounds

The Curcumin found in turmeric helps in the oxidation that results in better healing of wounds and scars. It also produces collagen which quickens the healing.

Reduces Dark Circles

Racoon eyes? No way! Say goodbye to those dark circles with just a little bit of effort and a little bit of turmeric. A tablespoon of turmeric powder and a tablespoon of milk can cure your dark circles. Leave it for 15 minutes and voilà, no need to go to the salon,

Lightens Skin

We dread blemishes and all those dark patches on our skin. And don't start about tan. But turmeric helps in smoothing out your skin making it eventually lighter. It helps you get rid of the unwanted patches and removes tan from your skin. It brings out your natural glow and radiance. Just apply a paste of turmeric, curd and lemon juice and keep it for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with cold water and see the magic.

