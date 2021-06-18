Turn your hangover into a makeover with these EXPERT tips from beauty guru Shahnaz Husain

A hangover can plan havoc with our looks. What do we do about those tired, puffy eyes, redness of the eyes and dehydrated skin? These are the times when we need ways to look better.

There is nothing better than a warm bath to make you feel better. A bath revitalises and refreshes. In fact, it can be most soothing and relaxing. Bath salts, added to bathwater, can help to remove fatigue and induce relaxation. The salts that can be used are crystals of the normal salt, Epsom salts, bicarbonate of soda (baking soda), borax, etc. For good results, it is recommended that one should add the bath salt preparation to the bathwater in your tub and then soak in it for about 20 minutes. Then the body should be washed with clean, warm water.

To make your own bath salts at home very simply, just add two tablespoons of salt crystals to the bathwater, along with essential oils. Among the oils that may be used are Cinnamon Oil, Lavender Oil, Rose Oil, Geranium, Neroli or Eucalyptus Oil, etc. You can add 5 drops of essential oil to pure olive oil and then add it to the water along with the salts. Cinnamon Oil relieves fatigue and muscular tension, while Lavender induces relaxation. Rose oil is said to have a calming effect on the mind. Essential oils should not be used by themselves.

The excess fluid around the eyes really looks terrible and no amount of make-up can help to conceal the problem. A skin specialist in London says that gently tapping the skin around the eyes with fingertips can sometimes help the collected fluid to drain away. One should work from the inner eye and go towards the temples. I have found that a cold compress with chilled rose water and cotton wool pads also helps. Let the cotton wool pads rest on your under-eyes for 10 to 15 minutes. It’s a good idea to lie down and rest while you do this. The fragrance of rose brings about a feeling of well being. Grated potatoes or potato juice, applied around the eyes also helps to reduce puffiness. So do tea bags. Steep them in hot water, allow them to cool, and then use them as eye pads.

If the skin is very dry, avoid soap. Cleansing cream or gel containing aloe vera should be used. Aloe Vera is a powerful moisturiser and also an antioxidant. Use a rich moisturising cream, instead of a lotion. Apply sunscreen with a high SPF of 30 or 40 before going out in the sun. Keep the skin moisturised at all times and use a moisturizer under make-up.

Nourishing is an important aspect of care for dry skins because it provides emollients and improves the skin’s ability to hold moisture. So, every night, after cleansing your skin, use a nourishing cream. Add a few drops of water and massage with gentle outward and slightly upward strokes.

Oily skins can feel dry, due to a lack of moisture in the outermost layer of the skin. Mix half teaspoon pure glycerine with 100 ml rose water and keep it in an airtight bottle in the fridge. Apply a little of this lotion after washing the face, to relieve dryness.

Last, but certainly not least, have a positive attitude. It goes a long way to make you feel better. It also makes you look better. Yes, a smile makes you look prettier than all the cosmetics in the world.

Indeed, looking good makes you feel much better!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla's GLOW UP Challenge: The Haircare Week: Boost hair growth and VOLUME with Onion Juice on Day 5

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×