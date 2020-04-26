TWICE singer Jihyo reveals her go to Korean skin care routine for flawless skin

The main vocalist of K POP group TWICE shared the secret to her beautiful skin and revealed the Korean skin care routine she follows!

Korean beauty has seen a boom all over the world. Their intense skin care routine that is known to involve more than 10 steps, is what seems to be working and helping in achieving a glass-like Goddess skin, radiant complexion and seemingly eternal beauty and youth.

Beautiful, clean and smooth skin is the latest beauty fad that seems to have taken over the world of beauty and makeup. Gone are the days of dark blush, too much of everything. Today, it is all about keeping it clean and minimal. And who better to learn this from, than the pioneers of the clean beauty movement?

While not all Koreans follow a lengthy 10-step process, it is still a long 7-step process for main vocalist of TWICE - Jihyo.

Like everybody else, the pop star first starts off by taking off her makeup. She wipes away her mascara and eyeliner with a strong makeup remover.

Then, Jihyo revealed that she massages her face with cleansing milk so that the rest of her makeup melts off easily.

Moving on, she washes her face with a water-based cleanser to get rid of the remaining makeup, sweat and dirt.

Once her skin is free of makeup and other impurities, she then moves on to the usual toner to close up her pores and soothe her skin.

Moving on, Jihyo doesn't complete the rest of her routine without skin essence and then moisturiser to hydrate and replenish her skin after thoroughly cleaning it.

And the final step - facial oil to keep her skin plump, radiant and glowing!

The K-POP star also went on to reveal to Allure that her morning routine isn't very different from this. She pretty much follows the same steps other than applying the facial oil at the end and completes it with just moisturiser instead.

Are you going to be trying out her Korean skincare routine for flawless skin? Comment below and let us know.

