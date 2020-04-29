TWICE singer Momo's skincare routine is as easy as it gets but ensures flawless skin 

The KPOP singer has quite an impressive skincare routine that ensures clean and glassy skin. Read on!

When it comes to beauty and skincare, K-beauty or Korean beauty is ALL the rage right now. It is extensive and involves more than 10-steps to it. But seems like this is working wonders for it helps achieve clean, smooth and glassy skin. A clear, radiant complexion and a healthy make-up free, natural look are more things to look forward to when one practices the Korean skincare routine.

But seems like not everybody's routine involves the lengthy 10-step process. TWICE singer Momo Hirai commonly known as Momo, has quite a simple routine that seems like it can be followed by literally anybody! The Japanese singer based in South Korea revealed her simple and fuss-free skin care routine has just a basic couple of steps literally everybody can recreate. Read on to find out how she gets her flawless and glassy skin!

To begin with, Momo says to Allure, "Every day is different" because of her hectic schedule.

First, the K-POP star begins with a simple cleanser to take off her makeup and grime. But she makes sure not to wash her face for too long too! "I always keep a small timer next to me to tell me how many seconds I have to wash each part of my face," she singer told Harper's Bazaar.

After patting her face dry, Momo wipes her face clean with a toner on a cotton pad that makes for an all-in one. Her toner gives her a bright complexion, smoothens out her skin and gets rid of the remaining dirt.

Post that, Momo believes in the simplest thing to put on her face before she heads to bed - lotion.

And when she does have extra time on her hands, Momo chooses to add on a sleeping mask as her last step since it ensures hydration all night long and gets rid of that early-morning redness and puffiness.

