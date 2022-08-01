25 Coolest types of ear piercings to try in 2022

One of those fashion fads that never goes out of style is ear piercing. When it comes to putting together a stylish and distinctive appearance, a little bit of ear jewelry never hurts. But because there are so many different types of ear piercings, things might become a little unclear. People no longer have a single piercing in each ear. These days, each one can hold up to five! If you're thinking about getting a piercing but aren't sure which one you want, our professional guide will help you find what you want and give you the impression that you know everything there is to know about piercings.

A guide to every type of ear piercings

1. Industrial types of ear piercings

An industrial piercing is a double ear piercings perforation of the upper ear cartilage, also known as a scaffold, bar, or construction piercing. Industrial piercing is the only distinctive piercing on the market if you're seeking something that will draw attention.

2. Lobe piercing

A lobe piercing is, as the name implies, an ear piercing. It is one of the least painful to get because it is in the fleshy, lower region of the ear. The recovery process is also one of the fastest, lasting about six weeks. Feel free to try out various looks once the piercing has healed because it is highly adaptable. There are countless options.

3. Transverse lobe piercing

Transverse lobe piercings are a new twist on a time-honored tradition. Instead of passing from the inside to the outside of the earlobe, a barbell is inserted horizontally in this piercing. The size and shape of the ear lobe determine the angle of the transverse piercing. The sole drawback of this piercing is that it frequently takes longer to heal than other varieties. A transverse piercing has a higher risk of infection as a result of this.

4. Cartilage piercing

Why not step it up with a cartilage piercing if a standard piercing is insufficient? Both men and women favor getting this particular style of piercing. The majority of people don't mind getting their cartilage pierced. The challenging period comes in the first two weeks after the procedure when you might anticipate some little discomfort and agony. However, once that is all through, you'll be fine.

5. Orbital types of ear piercings

Any two piercings that are joined by a single piece of jewelry are referred to be orbital piercings. Usually, it takes place near the lobe of the ear.

6. Helix piercing

The helix piercing is a trendy cartilage piercing that is located on the top of the ear. Given that it is performed with a little needle, this piercing is considered to be of low pain. You'll probably note that barbells are frequently utilized for this kind of piercing. You may use whatever you want, though!

7. Forward helix types of ear piercings

The position of a forward helix piercing differs from a typical helix piercing. Near the helix's root, the forward helix piercing is lower on the ear. Generally speaking, forward helix piercings can be worn with a variety of various jewelry, although studs are one of the most popular pieces of this kind of jewelry.

8. Daith piercing

The hoop that cradles your ear's cartilage is called a daith. The nicest part about this kind of piercing is that it is surprisingly adaptable and looks good on the majority of people. Some people even think that getting a Daith piercing will relieve migraines brought on by worry!

9. Tragus piercing

The tragus piercing is quite adaptable and complements a variety of jewelry designs well. Nevertheless, depending on the size of your tragus, and the portion of your ear that is in front of the ear canal, it may be rather unpleasant to receive.

10. Anti-Tragus types of ear piercings

A type of cartilage piercing performed immediately above the lobe is called an anti-tragus. Despite its name, it has a lot of qualities with the tragus piercing.

11. Snug piercing

The snug piercing is located down near the outer rim of the ear, in the inner cartilage. This piercing is one of the most striking ones you may get if you're looking for something distinctive. Since the area is so shallow, you probably wear micro jewelry.

12. Conch piercing

An eye-catching cartilage piercing is a conch, which comes in both inner and exterior varieties. But it frequently includes both. This part of the ear, which resembles conch seashells, gave rise to the name of the piercing.

13. Rook piercing

A rook piercing is performed parallel to the ear's outer rim, close to the inner ridge of the cartilage. This unique, striking piercing serves as a shining example of how inventive piercings have become over time.

14. 3 Ear piercings

A daring and distinctive choice for a piercing is the three ear piercings. These typically have three rows of studs, hoops, or cuffs. Put them across your lobe or cartilage for a classy and understated appearance. Start with one or two, then progress to the entire set.

15. Double ear piercing

The double ear piercing, a popular style in the 1980s, does exactly what its name implies. Using studs, hoops, or cuffs, two earrings worn side by side can travel along your lobe or cartilage. For a dynamic and individual look, you can combine various styles.

16. Complete ear types of ear piercings

Having multiple piercings is preferable to having only one. For a glittering and stunning appearance, mix and match several piercings all over your ear. You'll have more jewelry alternatives for your favorite ensembles if you select a helix, tragus, forward helix, or a row of studs up your lobe.

17. Simple types of piercing on ear

The simple ear piercing is a trendy and classic option since it is uncluttered, minimalist, and elegant. Jewelry in this look is delicate and simple, including tiny hoops or gold or silver studs. If you only have a couple or a handful of piercings, this is effective.

18. Unique double ear piercings

When you were made to stand out, why blend in? Combining your preferred hues, fashion trends, and earring types will make them uniquely you. For a multi-dimensional collection of piercings, layer studs, hoops, and cuffs in various metals.

19. Top Ear Piercing

The top ear piercing is situated closer to the tip of the ear than the helix piercing. Small hoops or sleepers, as well as studs, are among the most popular pieces of jewelry displayed here. You can combine different types of ear piercings, such as the lobe, tragus, or a forward helix, for a daring appearance.

20. Snakebites types of ear piercings

Snakebites are popular right now, according to Lisa Bubbers, co-founder of the New York piercing shop Studs. This piercing design consists of two holes that are closely spaced apart and could have the same jewelry in each or different types of ear piercings earrings. Kaia Gerber's snakebites, which Studs created in November, have now become one of the studio's most frequently requested looks.

21. Conch types of ear piercings

According to Hayler, it's one of her most frequently requested styles. "The conch (the star hoop above) is the inside part of the ear that, most commonly, can have a hoop cuffing the outside," she explains. She notes that although this location is ideal for a hoop, it is recommended to have a stud placed there to prevent discomfort and "piercing bumps," however this can be changed after six months.

22. Daith

Due to their adaptability, daith (the plain silver hoop) piercings have been popular again in recent years. Depending on the jewelry you wear, this piercing can be dressed up or down, according to Hayler.

23. Floating cartilage types of ear piercings

The flat of your ear is a wonderful canvas for tiny studs, but cartilage hurts more and heals more slowly. It is effective for treating snake bites or tiny diamond clusters.

24. Orbital piercing

An orbital is “like an industrial but instead of using a barbell that goes through the ear, you use a hoop,” according to Broseph. Your piercer will pierce your lobe in two places and connect these with a ring. It hurts just slightly more than a helix but the healing time is about the same (around 4 to 6 months).

25. Stacked lobe types of piercings on ear

Do not worry if you are afraid to enter cartilage territory. As an alternative, you can jam a lot of piercings into your lobes. According to Brooks, who attributes Zoe Kravitz for popularizing the style, "clients may sometimes ask to just 'fill up' their ear in a nice, properly spaced row, while other times I'll get requested to do some extremely individualized cluster piercings."

Types of ear piercings

It's crucial to remember that you can divide ear piercings into three general categories based on where they are worn before we get into the various types of piercings on ear. These piercings include lobe, inner, and outer ear piercings. Let's quickly go over each one.

As the name implies, outer ear piercings are piercings that are located on a person's outer ear. Keep in mind that the ear lobe is a distinct component of the ear and does not belong to the "outside ear." An outer ear piercing is any piercing that is worn on the outermost part of the ear.

Contrary to outer ear piercings, inner ear piercings are located inside the ear. For this reason, these ear piercings are far more concealed than outer ear piercings, yet they can be noticeable in the correct setting or with the appropriate clothing. Inner ear piercings can either pass through one of the folds inside the ear or from the front to the rear.

Now that that is out of the way, let's discuss the various ear-piercing styles. Remember that you don't have to limit yourself to a single style of ear piercing. Ear piercings are fantastic because you may combine various styles to create a set that is exclusively yours.

How to Get Your types of piercings on ear?

When it comes to piercing your ears, there are many different types of ear piercings options to think about, each with a distinct level of pain and agony. The majority of ear piercings require drilling through cartilage, so a skilled studio is required. Earlobes would be the exception because they are one of the least painful and often pierced body parts. Using a needle or a piercing weapon is an option. Nevertheless, the piercing gun has significant drawbacks, such as the need for proper sanitation and the fact that using it requires little technical expertise, which raises the possibility that the person doing the piercing is not properly trained. This is particularly true if you decide to get your ears pierced at a shopping center or neighborhood jewelry shop.

Preparing for the Piercing

You should think about the placement of your piercing and be aware of the various degrees of discomfort when getting your ears pierced. The conch and helix are among the most painful areas, whereas the earlobes only slightly hurt. To locate a trustworthy facility and have reasonable expectations for the pain and healing durations, it is good to do some research ahead. If your ears are pierced, the needles will be single-use, disinfected, and separately wrapped. There are other metals you can choose from for your piercing. These materials include titanium, yellow, white, and rose gold, as well as stainless steel.

Use a Professional Establishment for ear piercings

Since these people are educated to pierce effectively and safely, it is crucial to select a professional facility. Because these facilities take the highest care with sanitation and sterilization, there is little chance that your piercing will be botched and the infection risk is minimal. Additionally, you want your piercing to be done by a skilled professional at a licensed establishment. Make your investigation into the greatest shops for you before visiting them. Read testimonials from other customers who have tried it. Any queries or worries you may have in advance, ask the expert.

After Care of ear piercings

After getting your ears pierced, bleeding is very natural. How you will clean your piercing and how long it will take to recover are other factors to think about with aftercare. The amount of time it takes for a piercing to properly heal varies depending on the place chosen; earlobes recover the fastest, lasting only one to two months. A conch piercing takes from three to nine months. Avoid touching your piercings with your hands because doing so can spread bacteria and avoid using hairspray or perfumes next to them. Instead, clean it with a cotton bud and a little antibacterial soap or saline spray each day. Instead of changing the jewelry, keep it in place and keep cleaning it. You should also not remove your piercing before it has had time to heal, or it may close. If you do get an infection, consult a medical professional.

So what is the most painful ear piercing?

Ear lobe piercings typically hurt less than cartilage piercings. Additionally, because the inner ear includes tougher cartilage than the outer ear, inner ear piercings pain more than outer ear piercings. The Daith and tragus piercings are consequently the most painful ear piercings. Additionally unpleasant piercings include snug and rook.

There are certain other piercings and trends that we should watch out for: "The majority of them are cool-girl piercings which are cartilage piercings, which heal similarly and require the same aftercare. Because they're "simple," but in a great way, the terms "industrial," "helix," "tragus," and "standard lobe" are currently popular and will continue to be so.

Also read: 18 latest ear piercing ideas: The ultimate guide of 2022