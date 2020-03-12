The ULTIMATE fuss free guide to getting the perfect manicure at home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/manicure_0.jpg?itok=tHxClP0T

For mastering the chic look and getting the perfect nails including nail art, read on!

When nails are well-groomed and look chic, we tend to feel extremely put-together as opposed to when they have chipped polish on them and look extremely scraggy. While most believe that the perfect manicure can be achieved at the salon or nail bars, many believe that healthy, clean and chic nails can also be achieved at home. Here's how.

Cleanse

While it is advised to constantly wash hands to keep them free from germs and bacteria, this tends to strip the hands and nails of moisture. Instead, it is more advisable to use a mild soap and use rubber gloves as and when it is needed.

Clip and buff

It is also important, that before applying the base coat, to clip the cuticles and sand down the jagged edges. Then buff them up until they glow.

Base coat

A base coat is one of the most important steps, which is usually skipped out at home. When painting with the base coat, be sure to press the brush down and fan it all over the nail to cover the entire nail with the base coat in three strokes.

Paint

Once the base coat has dried up, paint the nails with the same method - using three strokes to cover up the entire nail.

Clean up the edges by dipping a Q-tip in some remover and clearing out the edges.

Finish this up with a top coat to ensure the enamel doesn't budge and lasts longer.

Care tips:

For a more chic and elegant look, be sure to pick out a more nuteral or pastel tone and clean up around the nail well.

To ensure the paint doesn't chip, when cleaning, ensure you use gloves to protect your nails.

Your nails tend to dry out while you constantly wash your hands, so while moisturising your hands, do so for your nails as well.

