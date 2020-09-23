The ULTIMATE guide to finding the right nail shape to your fingers for a manicured look at all times 

Finding the right nail shape is something that can change the entire mood of your manicure and look great on your fingers. Though nail shapes aren't complicated, picking the right one can be. We're here to help.

Round, square, oval or long coffin nails? Have you experimented with every nail type but haven't settled down on one to flatter your fingers yet?

Picking the right nail shape not only flatters your manicure but also makes your fingers look on-point at all times and will also enable you to show off those insta-worthy manicures on your fresh and glamorous nails.

Here's how to pick the right nail shape.

Round nails - To elongate your fingers

Round nails look great with any shade of nail polish according to manicurists. To perfect the round nail, all you need to do is ensure your nail follows the arch of your skin, creating a semi-circle shape. This nail style makes the fingers look longer and narrower, giving them a slimming effect.

Round nails

Oval nails - A feminine look

This is one of the most natural-looking nail shapes. To get this nail shape, grow your nails a little beyond your fingertips and file them gently on either side.

This nail shape is also perfect for experimenting with bold and metallic colours and innovative nail art.

Oval nails

Square nails - A retro look

This nail shape is filed straight on top and is angled at sharp 90 degrees on either side, to give it a square-like finish. If you have very thin, bony fingers, this will flatter them. It was also extremely popular in the '90s, making it a retro look today.

Solid dark shades will make this nail shape look trendy. Geometric pattern nail art will also look good on this shape.

Square nails

Almond nails - A chic look

This defined nail style is all about having elongated nails with neatly tapered tips. It gives off a strong yet sexy vibe and looks chic no matter what colour or pattern is on it. For the most elegant look, a neutral shade would look best on almond shape nails.

Almond nails

Stiletto nails - A daring and dramatic look

Looking no less than claws or talons, this edgy shape is quite popular today. It is perfect for those who are always keen on experimenting or have a daring sense of style. For people who want to be the centre of attention, this makes for the perfect accessory.

Gems, crystals and glitter looks best on these nails.

Stiletto nails

Which nail shape are you most convinced by? Comment below and let us know.

