  1. Home
  2. fashion

The ULTIMATE guide to finding the right nail shape to your fingers for a manicured look at all times 

Finding the right nail shape is something that can change the entire mood of your manicure and look great on your fingers. Though nail shapes aren't complicated, picking the right one can be. We're here to help.
8371 reads Mumbai
how to choose the right nail shape The ULTIMATE guide to finding the right nail shape to your fingers for a manicured look at all times 
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Round, square, oval or long coffin nails? Have you experimented with every nail type but haven't settled down on one to flatter your fingers yet? 
Picking the right nail shape not only flatters your manicure but also makes your fingers look on-point at all times and will also enable you to show off those insta-worthy manicures on your fresh and glamorous nails. 
Here's how to pick the right nail shape. 

Round nails - To elongate your fingers 
Round nails look great with any shade of nail polish according to manicurists. To perfect the round nail, all you need to do is ensure your nail follows the arch of your skin, creating a semi-circle shape. This nail style makes the fingers look longer and narrower, giving them a slimming effect. 

Round nails 

Oval nails - A feminine look 
This is one of the most natural-looking nail shapes. To get this nail shape, grow your nails a little beyond your fingertips and file them gently on either side. 
This nail shape is also perfect for experimenting with bold and metallic colours and innovative nail art. 

Oval nails 

Square nails - A retro look 
This nail shape is filed straight on top and is angled at sharp 90 degrees on either side, to give it a square-like finish. If you have very thin, bony fingers, this will flatter them. It was also extremely popular in the '90s, making it a retro look today. 
Solid dark shades will make this nail shape look trendy. Geometric pattern nail art will also look good on this shape. 

Square nails 

Almond nails - A chic look
This defined nail style is all about having elongated nails with neatly tapered tips. It gives off a strong yet sexy vibe and looks chic no matter what colour or pattern is on it. For the most elegant look, a neutral shade would look best on almond shape nails. 

Almond nails 

Stiletto nails - A daring and dramatic look 
Looking no less than claws or talons, this edgy shape is quite popular today. It is perfect for those who are always keen on experimenting or have a daring sense of style. For people who want to be the centre of attention, this makes for the perfect accessory. 
Gems, crystals and glitter looks best on these nails. 

Stiletto nails 

Which nail shape are you most convinced by? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Makeup Hacks: Tightlining for bigger eyes; 3 Tips to do it like a PRO

Credits :getty images harper's bazaar

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue in West Bengal’s Asansol. Watch the FULL video in making
“Payal Ghosh to file a police complaint against Anurag Kashyap”, says Payal’s lawyer advocate Nitin Satpute
“Apun Instagram pe bhot nanga naach kiya”; Rhea’s video surfaces online. Watch until the end!
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement