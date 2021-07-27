The ultimate guide on maintaining curly hair: 7 Products that will help tame curly hair

Curly hair has a mind of its own. You might never know what you will wake up to. On good days, you may wake up with your hair looking like a picture out of a magazine, no styling necessary. On bad days, well let’s just call it a train wreck. When looked after, curly hair can really put you under the spotlight and get you showered with compliments. On the other hand, when neglected curly locks can become extremely dry, coarse and frizzy. If there is a thin line between untamable curly hair and good curly hair days, it is a good hair care routine. With the right products, right care and right hairstyles, you can really up your curly hair game. Here, we have curated a list of the best curly hair products and a hair care routine you must ensure to follow.

1. Shampoo your curls once a week

You may think that washing your hair once a week is a disgusting idea. But over-washing curly hair can dry out hair tremendously, leaving you with brittle, rough strands. Further, it can irritate your scalp or cause excess dandruff, which is certainly not pretty. When shampooing, focus on applying the shampoo on your roots. This will ensure that the shampoo cleans up any oil or dirt that may have accumulated on your scalp since your last wash.

Anveya Curls Cleansing Shampoo For Curly Hair

This shampoo is specially crafted for Indian curly hair. With every wash, this curl-loving shampoo strengthens the hair, reduces frizz, adds natural shine and protects coloured hair, without drying the hair or the scalp. Enriched with natural botanical ingredients like the wheat amino acids, it promotes elasticity, improves the texture and strengthens the hair, soy amino acids that helps repair damage, condition the hair and impart shine, and arginine complex that strengthens the hair and reduces breakage.

Price: Rs.695

2. Condition, condition, condition

Conditioning curly hair is extremely important. It keeps the hair soft, shiny and tangle-free. Try to condition your curls almost every time you shower even if it means conditioning 5-6 times a week. It will make your hair feel healthy and hydrated. When conditioning, focus the product on the middles to ends of your locks only.

Anveya Curls Ultra-Moisturising Conditioner For Curly Hair

This conditioner will make your curls bounce with life and give them beautiful structure and manageability. This defrizzing and nourishing conditioner is enriched with natural botanical ingredients like the wheat amino acids that promotes elasticity of the hair, improves the texture and strengthens the hair. The soy amino acids help repair damage, condition the hair and impart shine. It also consists of shea butter which provides prolonged hydration for healthy curls and makes them softer.

Price: Rs.795

3. Apply an after shower cream

After shower creams are an absolute must-have for curly hair. They nourish your locks, define your curls and volumise your hair! Apply a cream and let it dry, and your hair will look like you just strolled out of a salon. After showering, comb through your locks. Then, apply a quarter sized amount of one of these products all throughout your curls, from roots to ends.

Fix My Curls Leave-In Cream For Curly Hair

This shower cream is enriched with jojoba oil that can be a great addition to your hair care regimen. It enhances the act of conditioning your hair, leaving it with better strength, shine, and manageability. It also consists of nigella sativa oil that acts as a natural moisturiser that rids your hair and scalp of dryness. This luxurious styling cream will repair dry or damaged hair, making it feel incredibly silky and soft. It creates curls with little clumps that are lightly defined and soft.

Price: Rs.580

4. Apply a hair mist

If your hair gets extremely tangled and difficult to manage, then you can also use a hair mist after you use an after shower cream. It will detangle your hair and add an extra dose of luster and shine to it, making it more manageable throughout the day.

Anveya Curls Hair Mist For Curly Hair

This hair mist will nourish and redefine your curls and breathe life into it. It detangles your hair and results in incredibly bouncy, shiny curls. This leave-in mist is made of a blend of wheat amino acids, soy amino acids that is known to promote elasticity of the hair, strengthen hair, repair damage, and add shine to the hair. It also consists of pink himalayan salt that is known to provide texture to the curls and add a beautiful volume to them.

Price: Rs.645

5. Apply a hair mask once a month

This step is not very crucial but it is nice to give your curls some extra love once in a while especially if you apply heat often. Hair masks will rejuvenate your curls, hydrate dry strands, and tame frizz. They also leave your locks boundy and shiny.

Curl Up Intense Hydrating Hair Mask

This hair mask is especially formulated for Indian curly, wavy and frizzy hair. It is packed with nourishing botanical Ingredients like avocado butter that strengthens hair and adds softness to curls reducing frizz , mango butter that fortifies hair and reduces breakage and split ends, and shea butter that deeply moisturises and conditions hair, promoting growth.

Price: Rs.675

6. If you’re going to use heat, protect first

Though hair masks aren’t crucial, heat protectant sprays are. If you like to give your curls some extra oomph with a curling iron, flatten them with a flat iron, or blow dry them with a hair dryer, your locks need to be protected. Unprotected curls given excessive heat can result in damaged hair that does not grow quickly, flat curls that cannot breathe well, and, again, dry strands.

BBlunt Heat Protection Mist

This weightless pre styling hair protection hair mist, shields the hair from heat up to 230 degree celsius. Enriched with moisture locking provitamin B5, and grape seed oil, this spray fights frizz, detangles the hair and makes it smell great.

Price: Rs.358

7. Apply hair oil once a week

Oiling your hair is extremely important especially if you have curly hair. Hair oil will intensely nourish the hair and prevent drying out. It will keep the scalp healthy and fresh and make the hair strong.

Curl Up Curl Nourishing Hair Oil

This hair oil is specifically crafted from wavy, frizzy and curly hair. It is packed with nourishing botanical Ingredients like argan oil that helps transform the dry unruly hair into soft shiny curls, hemp seed oil that helps stimulate hair growth and prevents hair breakage, and peppermint oil that helps soothe an itchy scalp.

Price: Rs.648

